Obsession Box Office Collection Day 5: Curry Barker's Horror Film Surpasses ₹10 Crore Mark On Tuesday

Obsession Box Office Collection: Director Curry Barker's horror flick is performing well in India since its release. Owing to this, theatre owners are increasing the shows with each passing day. On Monday, the collection registered a decline, but on Tuesday it maintained the pace.

Obsession box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹2.75 crore on the fifth day of release across 1728 shows. This brings the total collection to ₹12.50 crore in India. On Tuesday, the film registered 54.86 per cent overall English occupancy, with maximum reported in Hyderabad (75.5 per cent).

On Friday, the film opened at ₹1.75 crore at the box office in India across 859 shows. Over the weekend, the film saw a spike in its collections, bringing the opening weekend total to ₹7.75 crore.

The film faced censorship issues in India, with around 40 seconds of key footage cut down due to the violent and sexually explicit nature of the scenes. As per reports, the most notable changes in the film's prints in India are the result of the reduction of 24 seconds of ‘extreme violence’ and the complete removal of 14 seconds of ‘graphic sexual activity’. 38 seconds of key footage were removed from prints in India, completely altering how the movie played out.

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All about Obsession

It stars Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette and Andy Richter in pivotal roles. The film follows Bear (played by Michael), a shy and awkward music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants him his wish for his friend Nikki (played by Inde) to fall in love with him. This sets off a series of events with horrifying consequences.