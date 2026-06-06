Obsession Maintains Strong Grip At Box Office In India Despite New Releases, Set To Cross ₹25 Crore Mark Over The Weekend

The Hollywood movie, Obsession, has been drawing cinegoers to housefull screens since its release on May 29. Despite weeks of a theatrical run and several domestic new releases, the Curry Barker film has maintained a strong hold at the Indian box office. This is one of the rare movies that has cemented such a massive success at the box office in India without any big names in the star cast or franchise appeal.

Obsession: The no-star horror movie wins over India

The American psychological thriller has done the unexpected in India. The movie, based on the popular adage, ‘careful what you wish for’ minted a mere ₹1.75 crore upon release. However, the word of mouth around Obsession and its takeover on social media aided in the film's business thereafter.

Clips from the movie landed on Instagram reels. Theories about the characters are being widely discussed on Reddit, and ‘crazy girlfriend’ memes have taken over Twitter, courtesy of Obsession. The unsettling yet captivating plot of the thriller has lured even non-horror fans to make a visit to the theatre.

In its first week of theatrical run in India, Obsession minted ₹18.55 crore. The film saw a massive increase in collection on Friday and minted ₹3.30 crore, despite the release of new movies such as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Peddi and Bandar. In just 8 days of its theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹22.25 crore. The film is likely to breach the ₹25 crore in India over this weekend. Made on a modest budget of $1 milllion, Obsession has already collected over $100 million worldwide.



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