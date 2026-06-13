Obsession Soars At India Box Office In 3rd Weekend, Disclosure Day Witnesses Healthy Boost On Day 2

Sensational horror hit Obsession is performing very well in India. Released on May 29, the movie has grossed nearly ₹60 crore only on positive word of mouth. Obsession is performing better than new Hindi and Hollywood releases, even as it runs in its third weekend now. New films Disclosure Day and Backrooms have not been able to match up to the patronage that Obsession is witnessing in India and internationally.

Obsession soars at the box office, Backrooms falls behind

On its third Friday (June 12), Obsession collected ₹3.30 crore. On Saturday (June 13), the biz jumped nearly 75% to ₹5.75 crore. The numbers were similar to what the movie posted in the second weekend, hinting at the steady grip it has maintained at the box office here. Obsession has collected ₹58.85 crore in 16 days so far. It is expected to wind up its third weekend on Sunday (June 14) at around ₹65 crore mark. This movie is playing 2,743 shows in India, more than new Hindi and Hollywood releases.

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Another horror film, Backrooms, is struggling to post good numbers in India due to mixed reviews. It released on June 12 and collected ₹1.25 crore. The biz declined to ₹1.15 crore on Saturday, taking the two-day total to ₹2.40 crore.

Disclosure Day witnesses a decent jump in collection on day 2

Steven Spielberg's sci-fi spectacle Disclosure Day opened to decent numbers in India on June 12. It earned ₹1.80 crore on day 1, followed by ₹2.50 crore on day 2. In two days, it has collected ₹4.30 crore here. It is performing better than new Hindi releases Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Governor.

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