Advertisement

Olivia Wilde has had a relatively quiet 2023. The actress was last seen in her own directorial and production venture Don't Worry Darling which also starred Harry Styles. She followed this up with a cameo in American epic period comedy drama film Babylon which featured Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt in the lead. Wilde has recently opened up about how she is contending with a major change in her personal life - particularly, her split from Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

Advertisement

Olivia Wilde opens up on her equation with Jason Sudeikis post their split



News of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis ended their engagement broke in November of 2020. The duo had been engaged for a total of seven years before calling their engagement off. As per a recent PEOPLE report, Olivia and Jason are currently in a "good place".

Advertisement



The two were involved in a custody case across September 2023 which has now been settled. Speaking about the same, a source said, "If there's any resentment over where to live or child custody payments, they certainly don't show it. It's a united front. And they are clearly both deeply devoted parents."

Advertisement

Olivia Wilde calls her children her best friends



For the unversed, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis share two children - a son, Otis Alexander who is nine-years old, and a daughter, Josephine, who is seven-years old. The actress and director opened up about the time she spends with her children and how they have grown to become her "best friends".

Advertisement



Speaking at the opening night of one-woman show Kate, she said, "They're so great. They're huge and they're so healthy and happy. I already feel like they're giant teenagers, but we're having a lot of fun. They're my best friends. We have so much fun. They're so active. They're musicians and they're athletes and they're just cool. They both play the drums and they sing and we just have a great time. We're a big karaoke family..."