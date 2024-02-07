Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 19:11 IST

OneRepublic Drops Photos From 'Insane' Maiden India Concert At Lollapalooza

American band OneRepublic marked their maiden gig in India at music festival Lollapalooza. India is incidentally the first Asian country to host the same.

Republic Entertainment Desk
OneRepublic
OneRepublic | Image:onerepublic/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

American Rock Pop band OneRepublic wrapped up what was their debut gig in the country, at Lollapalooza, hosted in Mumbai. The band took the concert venue by storm as they belted out their biggest hits, all while connecting with the roaring audience. Front man Ryan Tedder also expressed their genuine excitement to further explore all that India has to offer.

OneRepublic takes Mumbai by storm


OneRepublic ensured that their debut gig in India turned out to be an enthralling night. They marked their big night on day two of music festival Lollapalooza. The lineup for the day comprised of names like Sting, Anoushka Shankar, The Rose, Eric Nam, Keane, and Prabh Deep among others. For the unversed, OneRepublic comprises of Ryan Tedder, Zach Filkins, Drew Brown, Brent Kutzle, Brian Willett, Eddie Fisher, Jerrod Bettis and Tim Myers.

Advertisement


The band belted out some of their most popular tracks led by songs Counting Stars, I Ain’t Worried, You Were Loved, Someday and Good Life, each of which were echoed by the crowd. The official Instagram handle of the band shared pictures from the night, calling the experience "insane". The caption to the post read, "Mumbai - @lollaindia tonight was INSANE. Amazing night. Amazing city."

Advertisement

OneRepublic front man Ryan Tedder expresses the band's love for India


In between songs, Ryan Tedder took the conversational route with the crowd. The singer emphasised on how much the band has been enjoying their stay in India - particularly the cuisine. Tedder further shared how the band has visited Rajasthan and is looking forward to exploring the rest of the country.

Advertisement


He said, "Mumbai got me 10 feet off the ground...I love this country. You’ve got the best food in the world. We are loving it here. We have seen Rajasthan. It’s beautiful. We want to see the country as much as possible." 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 19:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News17 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World24 minutes ago

  5. OTD: Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in Delhi

    Sports 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement