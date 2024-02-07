Advertisement

American Rock Pop band OneRepublic wrapped up what was their debut gig in the country, at Lollapalooza, hosted in Mumbai. The band took the concert venue by storm as they belted out their biggest hits, all while connecting with the roaring audience. Front man Ryan Tedder also expressed their genuine excitement to further explore all that India has to offer.

onerepublic were smth❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

they didn’t sing “if i lose myself” but i’m happy either way pic.twitter.com/o9SESMY4EV — High (@Kirax877) January 27, 2024

OneRepublic takes Mumbai by storm



OneRepublic ensured that their debut gig in India turned out to be an enthralling night. They marked their big night on day two of music festival Lollapalooza. The lineup for the day comprised of names like Sting, Anoushka Shankar, The Rose, Eric Nam, Keane, and Prabh Deep among others. For the unversed, OneRepublic comprises of Ryan Tedder, Zach Filkins, Drew Brown, Brent Kutzle, Brian Willett, Eddie Fisher, Jerrod Bettis and Tim Myers.

The band belted out some of their most popular tracks led by songs Counting Stars, I Ain’t Worried, You Were Loved, Someday and Good Life, each of which were echoed by the crowd. The official Instagram handle of the band shared pictures from the night, calling the experience "insane". The caption to the post read, "Mumbai - @lollaindia tonight was INSANE. Amazing night. Amazing city."

OneRepublic front man Ryan Tedder expresses the band's love for India



In between songs, Ryan Tedder took the conversational route with the crowd. The singer emphasised on how much the band has been enjoying their stay in India - particularly the cuisine. Tedder further shared how the band has visited Rajasthan and is looking forward to exploring the rest of the country.

He said, "Mumbai got me 10 feet off the ground...I love this country. You’ve got the best food in the world. We are loving it here. We have seen Rajasthan. It’s beautiful. We want to see the country as much as possible."