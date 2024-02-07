Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 23:31 IST

Oppenheimer Star Robert Downey Jr Calls The Film ‘Terrible Tragedy’ For Director Christopher Nolan

This Oppenheimer actor playfully pokes fun at Christopher Nolan's street recognition surge post-Oppenheimer. Nolan received the Trailblazer Award recently.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer | Image:Oppenheimer
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer turned out to be a massive success post its release in July 2023. The has garnered applause from both critics and audiences all over the world. Recently, at the Sundance Film Festival, Robert Downey Jr. presented the Trailblazer Award to director Christopher Nolan. The Iron Man actor who himself too is a part of the Oppenheimer's cast humorously noted that the colossal success of Oppenheimer had an unintended consequence. The film made Nolan more visible to the public, which he playfully deemed a "terrible tragedy."

Robert Downey Jr. called Oppenheimer a ‘Terrible Tragedy’ for director Christopher Nolan

Robert Downey Jr. joked that the massive success of Oppenheimer unintentionally made Nolan more recognizable to the public and how that's a “terrible tragedy”. The actor humorously talked about a recent setback for the filmmaker and encouraged the audience to boost his spirits. Downey Jr amusingly commented about Nolan, saying, "I don't mean to bring this up, I know it's very personal, but he has become recognizable on the street."

Robert Downey Jr. called Oppenheimer a ‘Terrible Tragedy’ for director Christopher Nolan I Image: IMDb

Further in the event, Christopher Nolan in his acknowledgment speech, fondly credited his wife, producer Emma Thomas. The director highlights her role in both his films and their four children. Reflecting on his Sundance debut more than two decades ago with Memento, Nolan expressed the uniqueness of the festival for filmmakers and how the experience shaped his journey.

Advertisement
Award-Winning streak continues for Oppenheimer I Image: IMDb

Award-Winning streak continues for Oppenheimer

Nolan's recent accolade, the Trailblazer Award, adds to his string of successes, following Best Director wins at the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards for Oppenheimer. Robert Downey Jr, who earned the Best Supporting Actor award at the same events, shared the spotlight in the film depicting J. Robert Oppenheimer, with a stellar ensemble cast including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.

Advertisement
The steller cast of Oppenheimer I Image: IMDb

Amid the celebratory atmosphere, Downey Jr's light-hearted commentary on Nolan's newfound street recognition added a touch of humor to the event, showcasing the camaraderie between the two industry heavyweights. As Oppenheimer continues to rake in accolades, it remains clear that both Downey Jr and Nolan are riding high on the success of their collaboration, providing a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of Hollywood's acclaimed talents.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 23:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

17 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

18 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

19 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

28 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info7 minutes ago

  2. Jordan vs South Korea LIVE streaming: How to watch the AFC Asian Cup?

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. New Dish “Matki Idli” In Delhi, Netizens Reacted With Mixed Reactions

    Info11 minutes ago

  4. UMPIRE GIVES OUT when 3rd UMPIRE GAVE NOT OUT in AUS vs SA match

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. Biden Forgets Name of Hamas During Truce Deal Speech

    World15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement