Sterling K Brown has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at the 2024 Academy Awards for his performance in American Fiction. He will be competing with actors like Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr to win this honour. But, it seems like Brown has already given up on the possibility of winning.

Sterling K Brown predicts Robert Downey Jr's Oscar win

Brown said that he might lose his award to Robert Downey Jr while praising him for his acting skills, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor said, “Robert Downey Jr. is going to win, and he’s incredibly deserving,” Brown said of the ‘Oppenheimer’ star and his fellow nominee. “He’s an incredible actor. You should give him love. And the fact that I get a chance to be nominated along with him and Mr. [Robert] De Niro and Ryan Gosling and [Mark] Ruffalo, I’m just happy to be in the room.”

Sterling K Brown says that he knows he won’t win the #Oscar this year.



“Robert Downey Jr’s gonna win, and he’s incredibly deserving. He’s an incredible actor and the fact I get a chance to be nominated alongside him, Mr. De Niro, Ryan Gosling & Ruffalo.” pic.twitter.com/IL5g429R3k — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 3, 2024

He said on The Graham Norton Show, “There’s no losing yet — it’ll happen in its own due time.” Brown went on to suggest that “Colman [Domingo] will probably win,” and added, “I know I’m not going to win.” Domingo was also a guest on the BBC show, as well as scored a Best Leading Actor Oscar nomination for Rustin.

Though Graham Norton and the other guests pushed back, reminding Brown that he still has a decent chance of winning, the This Is Us actor acknowledged he is “totally fine” if he does not win the trophy.

Sterling K Brown on American Fiction

Brown told last month that he thought the Cord Jefferson-directed movie, adapted from Percival Everett’s 2001 novel Erasure, “was one of the best scripts I’d ever read.”

“It was able to make fun of an industry and also challenge it to say there are ways in which you could be better,” he said of American Fiction. “You are narrow in terms of Black life that you are willing to portray for mass consumption. I’m going to tell you that, and at the same time, I’m going to give you an idea of other stories that would be viable for mass consumption.”

(with inputs from ANI)