Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

Oscar 2024 Nominee Sterling K Brown Predicts Losing His Award To Robert Downey Jr

Sterling K Brown will be competing with actors like Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr in the best supporting actor category.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sterling K Brown and Robert Downey Jr
Sterling K Brown and Robert Downey Jr | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Sterling K Brown has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at the 2024 Academy Awards for his performance in American Fiction. He will be competing with actors like Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr to win this honour. But, it seems like Brown has already given up on the possibility of winning. 

Sterling K Brown predicts Robert Downey Jr's Oscar win 

Brown said that he might lose his award to Robert Downey Jr while praising him for his acting skills, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor said, “Robert Downey Jr. is going to win, and he’s incredibly deserving,” Brown said of the ‘Oppenheimer’ star and his fellow nominee. “He’s an incredible actor. You should give him love. And the fact that I get a chance to be nominated along with him and Mr. [Robert] De Niro and Ryan Gosling and [Mark] Ruffalo, I’m just happy to be in the room.”

He said on The Graham Norton Show, “There’s no losing yet — it’ll happen in its own due time.” Brown went on to suggest that “Colman [Domingo] will probably win,” and added, “I know I’m not going to win.” Domingo was also a guest on the BBC show, as well as scored a Best Leading Actor Oscar nomination for Rustin.

Though Graham Norton and the other guests pushed back, reminding Brown that he still has a decent chance of winning, the This Is Us actor acknowledged he is “totally fine” if he does not win the trophy.

Advertisement

Sterling K Brown on American Fiction

Brown told last month that he thought the Cord Jefferson-directed movie, adapted from Percival Everett’s 2001 novel Erasure, “was one of the best scripts I’d ever read.”

Advertisement

“It was able to make fun of an industry and also challenge it to say there are ways in which you could be better,” he said of American Fiction. “You are narrow in terms of Black life that you are willing to portray for mass consumption. I’m going to tell you that, and at the same time, I’m going to give you an idea of other stories that would be viable for mass consumption.”

(with inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement