Updated January 30th, 2024 at 22:58 IST

Oscar Winner Martin Scorsese Reveals He Doesn't See His Movies In Public - Here's Why

Martin Scorsese candidly shared challenges of visiting theatres due to his short height posing a problem. "There's always someone in front of me," he said.

Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese is one of the most important directors in the history of cinema. The Academy Award-winning filmmaker recently was in the headlines to have earned more Oscar nominations for best director than anyone alive. Recently, the filmmaker opened up about his reluctance to attend public screenings, revealing that his height poses a persistent challenge. The acclaimed director admits he avoids theaters due to taller individuals obstructing his view and the distraction of "raucous" audience behavior.

Martin Scorsese says he is too short to go for theatre screenings

In a candid conversation, Scorsese shares his perspective on public screenings, stating that his height becomes a hindrance as there is "always a big person in front" of him. Frustrated by the obstruction and the evolving behavior of audiences, he expressed difficulty enjoying traditional theater experiences. The filmmaker also emphasizes his preference for Imax where he can choose a vantage point that accommodates his stature.

Despite grappling with challenges, Scorsese highlights the importance of supporting films on the big screen. While acknowledging the changing dynamics of audience behavior, he remains committed to waiting for the right moment to experience films in theaters. The acclaimed director's dedication to preserving the cinematic experience reflects his passion for the medium even while he navigates personal obstacles.

Leonardo DiCaprio's premiere preference is contrary to Scorsese

In a related context, Scorsese's frequent collaborator, Leonardo DiCaprio, shares his perspective on attending public screenings. DiCaprio reveals that he rarely opts for public viewings due to the attention he attracts but emphasizes his willingness to stand in line and buy a ticket for movies he genuinely wants to see. The acclaimed actor's commitment to attending premieres aligns with his desire for a more controlled and enjoyable movie-watching experience.

Martin Scorsese's height-related challenges offer a unique glimpse into the personal struggles faced by even celebrated directors in traditional theater settings. His dedication to film and preference for Imax showcases the evolving dynamics of movie-watching experiences. Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio's cautious approach to public screenings underscores the delicate balance between fame and the joy of enjoying movies on the big screen.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 22:58 IST

