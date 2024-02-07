Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 23:10 IST

Oscar winner Oliver Stone apologises to Ryan Gosling, Barbie team for 'ignorant' remarks

Oscar winning director Oliver Stone has recanted his original statements about Greta Gerwig's Barbie, also issuing an apology statement.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Oliver Stone
Oliver Stone | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Oscar winning director Oliver Stone has issued a formal apology to the team of Barbie. Stone, who has written and directed four Academy Award winning films - namely, Platoon (1986), Wall Street (1987), Born on the Fourth of July (1989) and JFK (1991) - recently called out a leading publication for running a "sensationalistic" take regarding his comments on Barbie, which he had made prior to the film's release. The apology note not only carried clarifications over the issue but also affirmed the film's unique premise and execution.

Advertisement

Oscar Stone recants his original statements about Barbie


Oscar Stone recently took to his official X handle to issue an elaborate note, apologising for making public comments about Greta Gerwig's Barbie, before giving the film a watch. The director has openly admitted that his statements were "ignorant", also expressing how the film was rather different to what he had anticipated.

Advertisement


Excerpts from the note read, “...At the time, I was promoting my nuclear documentary in Europe and had little to no knowledge of the project beyond its title. I was able to see Barbie in a theater back in July and appreciated the film for its originality and its themes. I found the filmmakers' approach certainly different than what I expected. I apologize for speaking ignorantly…"

Advertisement

What had Oscar Stone originally said about Barbie?


As per an Entertainment Tonight report, upon hearing about a Barbie film in the works, particularly Ryan Gosling being involved in it, Stone had expressed how he felt that the actor was "wasting his time" as he contributed to the infantilization of Hollywood." In a June 2023 interview with City AM, Stone had said, “Ryan Gosling is wasting his time if he’s doing (Barbie) for money...He should be doing more serious films. He shouldn't be a part of this infantilization of Hollywood. Now it's all fantasy, fantasy, fantasy, including all the war pictures, fantasy, fantasy.”

Advertisement

Stone has now admitted how the statements made at the time were uninformed. 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 23:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Canara Bank stocks hit 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News12 minutes ago

  2. Ashok Leyland beats estimates in Q3, upbeat outlook

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement