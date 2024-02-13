Oscars 2024 Best Film Nominee Poor Things Sets OTT Release Date In India

Advertisement

Emma Stone starrer Poor Things is a phenomenon that wowed audiences with its gripping story and outstanding performances in theaters in December last year. The film, which was adapted from Alasdair Gray's novel, was directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and is currently a frontrunner for the Best Film award at the Oscars 2024. Now, the movie has set its premiere date on the OTT platform and this is where you can watch it in India.

When and where to watch Poor Things?

Poor Things will be available to purchase/rent on Prime Video and Apple TV+ from February 27 and will release on Blu-ray/DVD on March 12.

The film follows Bella (Stone), a young woman resurrected with the brain of an infant and reared as a sort of adopted child of her creator, Dr. Godwin Baxter. She matures quickly as she grows older inside an adult body and becomes fascinated with the thought of seeing the outside world.

Bella sets out to discover everything she has missed, including the joys and sufferings of people on every continent, with the help of the cunning attorney Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), and eventually finds equality and liberation. With assistance from screenwriter Tony McNamara, Lanthimos adapted the 1992 Alasdair Gray novel of the same name for the big screen.

The team of Poor Things

The cast of the movie also includes Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley and Ramy Youssef as Max McCandless, Christopher Abbott as Sir Aubrey de la Pole Blessington, Margaret Qualley, Kathryn Hunter, Suzy Bemba and Wayne Brett.