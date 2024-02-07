English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 01:46 IST

Oscars 2024: Martin Scorsese Becomes Living Director With Most Academy Awards Nominations

Martin Scorsese has scripted history with his 10th Oscar nomination for Killers Of The Moon. The film is vying for Academy Award in 11 categories.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese | Image:Martin Scorsese
  • 2 min read
Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon has bagged 10 nominations at the forthcoming 96th Academy Awards. The filmmaker has been nominated in the Directing category for his crime epic starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert DeNiro. While he will be competing against Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things) and Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest), Scorsese has made a personal records with another directing nod at the Academy Awards.

Representative image of Oscar statuette | Image: AP

Scorsese breaks Steven Spielberg's Oscars record  

With his nomination for Best Director for Killers Of The Flower Moon, Scorsese has become the director with most Oscar nominations in the category who is still alive. Till now, he has been nominated for Best Director for his films Raging Bull (1981), The Last Temptation of Christ (1989), Goodfellas (1991), Gangs of New York  (2003), The Aviator (2005), The Departed (2007), Hugo (2012), The Wolf of Wall Street (2014), The Irishman (2020) and Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).

Working still from Killers of the Flower Moon | Image: AP

Spielberg earlier held the record with 9 nominations for his films- Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Schindler's List (1993), Saving Private Ryan (1998), Munich (2005), Lincoln (2013), West Side Story (2021) and The Fabelmans (2022).

Scorsese has won the category just once for The Departed while Spielberg won the category twice (Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan).

The director with most Oscar nominations

While Scorsese is the living director with most Oscar nods, the most Oscar nominated director of all time is William Wyler, who holds the record with 12 nominations. He died in 1981.   

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 22:38 IST

