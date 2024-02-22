Poor Things Actor Mark Ruffalo Reveals Why A Standalone Hulk Movie Won't Happen

Advertisement

Known for his portrayal of Bruce Banner or The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Mark Ruffalo has opened up about the bleak possibility of a standalone Hulk movie. The actor, who had earlier revealed that a standalone movie is not in the cards, has now shared the reason behind it. In a recent interview with GQ, the actor said, “I’d love to do a standalone Hulk, I just don’t think that’s ever going to happen.”

Mark Ruffalo on why a standalone Hulk movie is not in the cards

Speaking with GQ magazine, Mark said, “It’s very expensive if you did a whole movie, which is why they use the Hulk so sparingly. I priced myself out!”

With this, he noted that while the cost of CGI has likely decreased over the years, it is still very pricey. The actor also shared his two bits on the struggles that superhero movies are currently facing. He said, “I think the expansion into streaming was really exciting, but the thing about Marvel movies is you had to wait three years and that created a mystique.”

Advertisement

File photo of Mark Ruffalo | Image: Instagram

“These corrections could be really positive things. Will it be what it was? I don’t know,” the Poor Things actor added.

Mark Ruffalo’s old conversation with Marvel studios president Kevin Feige

During a panel at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF), Mark recollected a conversation with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, where the topic of a standalone Hulk film arose.

Mark revealed, “Yeah. Kevin was like, 'What would you like to do?' And he said, 'What would you do if you had a standalone Hulk movie?' I said, 'Well, I'd like to take him from this raging maniac to kind of this integrated character.' And he's like, 'Okay. We'll do that over the course of four movies. We'll never give you a standalone Hulk...I Don't mean to burst your bubble, but that's just not going to [happen.] So, we'll do it over four movies, how does that sound?'.