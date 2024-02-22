English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 08:33 IST

Poor Things Actor Mark Ruffalo Reveals Why A Standalone Hulk Movie Won't Happen

In a recent interview with GQ, the actor said, “I’d love to do a standalone Hulk, I just don’t think that’s ever going to happen.”

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Known for his portrayal of Bruce Banner or The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Mark Ruffalo has opened up about the bleak possibility of a standalone Hulk movie. The actor, who had earlier revealed that a standalone movie is not in the cards, has now shared the reason behind it. In a recent interview with GQ, the actor said, “I’d love to do a standalone Hulk, I just don’t think that’s ever going to happen.”

Mark Ruffalo on why a standalone Hulk movie is not in the cards

Speaking with GQ magazine, Mark said, “It’s very expensive if you did a whole movie, which is why they use the Hulk so sparingly. I priced myself out!” 

With this, he noted that while the cost of CGI has likely decreased over the years, it is still very pricey. The actor also shared his two bits on the struggles that superhero movies are currently facing. He said, “I think the expansion into streaming was really exciting, but the thing about Marvel movies is you had to wait three years and that created a mystique.” 

Advertisement
File photo of Mark Ruffalo | Image: Instagram

“These corrections could be really positive things. Will it be what it was? I don’t know,” the Poor Things actor added. 

Mark Ruffalo’s old conversation with Marvel studios president Kevin Feige

During a panel at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF), Mark recollected a conversation with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, where the topic of a standalone Hulk film arose. 

Mark revealed, “Yeah. Kevin was like, 'What would you like to do?' And he said, 'What would you do if you had a standalone Hulk movie?' I said, 'Well, I'd like to take him from this raging maniac to kind of this integrated character.' And he's like, 'Okay. We'll do that over the course of four movies. We'll never give you a standalone Hulk...I Don't mean to burst your bubble, but that's just not going to [happen.] So, we'll do it over four movies, how does that sound?'.

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 08:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

10 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

10 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

11 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

11 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

15 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

15 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

17 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

17 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

17 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

17 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

a day ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Australian dollar pulls back from resistance

    Business News15 minutes ago

  2. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Republic Reporter Taken to Bhabani Bhawan in Alipore

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Coco Gauff beats Pliskova to reach Dubai quarterfinals

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  4. Nifty, Sensex off to muted start

    Business News20 minutes ago

  5. Lewandowksi and Osimhen trade goals as Barcelona draws 1-1 at Napoli

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo