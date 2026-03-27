Project Hail Mary Box Office Collection Day 2: As Dhurandhar The Revenge Dominates, Ryan Gosling Starrer Remains Steady

Project Hail Mary Box Office Collection Day 2: Ryan Gosling starrer space opera has earned rave reviews. The Hollywood spectacle was supposed to release in India on March 20 during the Eid weekend, but got delayed as Dhurandhar 2 captured most screens. Project Hail Mary released on March 26 with very less shows. However, it is receiving patronage from fans, and despite Dhurandhar 2's dominance at the box office, the new Hollywood release is doing steady collections.

Project Hail Mary collects nearly ₹5 crore in 2 days in India

Project Hail Mary recorded the second biggest opening for a non-franchise or a non-sequel film, only behind Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Movie goers are praising its VFX and larger-than-life scale. Some have even called it the best space movie, even better than superhit and critically acclaimed titles like Interstellar and Gravity. In India, Project Hail Mary got off to a decent start, given the screen count is very less.

Also read: Pakis Make Hilarious Demands To Aditya Dhar Post Dhurandhar 2 Success

Advertisement

Ryan Gosling and Sandra Hüller star in Project Hail Mary | Image: AP

On day 1, it minted ₹2.25 crore at 48.4% theatre occupancy. On day 2, the collections remained steady at ₹2.35 crore. In 2 days, the Hollywood movie has minted ₹4.60 crore. Saturday and Sunday are expected to provide a bigger push and ₹10 crore+ over the first weekend seems very likely given the good start Project hail Mary has received.

What is Project Hail Mary about?

Project Hail Mary is reportedly made on a budget of $200 million. The film, adapted from Andy Weir’s bestseller, stars Ryan Gosling as an astronaut sent far into space on a mission to save Earth that brings him into contact with a faceless, rock-based alien whom Ryland Grace (Gosling) nicknames Rocky. Sandra Hüller of Anatomy Of A Fall fame co-stars as the leader of a United Nations task force trying to save the planet from a star-eating virus called “astrophage”.