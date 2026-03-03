Quentin Tarantino Killed In Israel Due To Iranian Strikes? Sources Refute Viral Claims After Fake News Floods Social Media

Social media pages have been running unverified news of Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino being killed in Israel due to Iranian airstrikes. The fake news circulation gave rise to a death hoax of the Kill Bill director as tensions continue to escalate in the region. However, refuting all reports, sources close to the filmmaker have confirmed that he is "alive and well".

Quentin Tarantino killed in Israel?

On March 3, a social media page claimed that the Hollywood director, along with his Israeli wife Daniella Pick and their children, were killed in Israel. The X (formerly Twitter) account with 100k followers posted the news and attributed the same to Deadline. Along with this, they also posted photos of the Oscar-winning director seeking refuge in the bomb shelter in Israel.



However, the publication quickly clarified that the reports are untrue. Quoting a source close to the publication reported, “Quentin is alive and well, and his family is all good too.” The publication also cautioned that photos of Tarantino seeking shelter in bomb bunkers are AI-generated and manipulated. Quentin Tarantino and members of his family are yet to publicly react to the news.

For the unversed, Tarantino has been married to Israeli singer Daniella Pick since 2018. The couple first met in 2009, and the 60-year-old director shares two children with her. The family has been shuttling between Tel Aviv in Israel and Los Angeles since 2020. Talking about spending time in Israel despite tensions in the geopolitical area, the Oscar-winning director earlier said, “I love it (in Israel). If I didn't love it, I wouldn't be there. Playing with my kids, walking around the neighbourhood... Just going out with my good friends and having fun.”



