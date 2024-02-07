Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

Ricky Stanicky Trailer: Zack Efron Hires John Cena As A Fake Friend

Peter Farrelly is returning to comedic filmmaking after winning two Oscars with Zack Efron and John Cena starrer Ricky Stanicky.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ricky Stanicky
A still from Ricky Stanicky trailer. | Image:YouTube
Amid the news of John Cena retiring from WWE, the makers have unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Ricky Stanicky today, January 26. The comedy-drama is helmed by Peter Farrelly and also stars  Zac Efron and Jermaine Fowler, in the lead roles. In the film, Cena plays an imaginary friend of Efron.

First look at Ricky Stanicky

The trailer offers a glimpse of how three childhood friends invent an imaginary friend to use as an alibi to get themselves out of trouble for over two decades. However, they fall in trouble when their better halves start becoming suspicious and demand to meet Stanicky. To cover their story, the trio hire a washed-up actor Rod (John Cena), to pretend as their friend just in front of their partners. Will their partner be able to know their truth Rod’s secret? For this, you have to watch the film.

More about Ricky Stanicky

The film marks Peter’s return to comedic filmmaking after winning two Oscars for Green Book and collaborating with Efron on The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, the film stars Andrew Santino, Lex Scott Davis and William H. Macy in supporting roles. Ricky Stanicky is also premiere on Prime Video on March 7.

Is John Cena retiring?

Confirming to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, John Cena said that he plans to retire from WWE wrestling in the next few years. He continued  that it's not maybe, adding to it he said, “that time is gonna come and it’s gonna come soon.”

John Cena opens up about his forthcoming WWE retirement match
(A file photo of John Cena | Image: Instagram)

“I’m gonna be 47 this year. I feel great. So inside I feel great, but I know what it takes to be a WWE performer night in and night out and I don’t ever wanna just go out there and do it to do it,” he added. Cena made his WWE debut 22 years ago in 2002. 
 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

