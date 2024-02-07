Advertisement

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has revealed that she was recently diagnosed with alopecia. In a TikTok video, she shared her diagnosis amid a challenging time of major depression. Alopecia is an autoimmune condition that leads to hair loss by attacking hair follicles, affecting around 6.7 million people in the United States.

Lili Reinhart reveals getting diagnosed with alopecia

Lili Reinhart took to social media to share her alopecia diagnosis, emphasizing her mental health struggles. The actress underwent red light therapy, showcasing it as her new approach to cope with alopecia. Alopecia which impacts hair growth currently has no cure, but red light therapy is recognized for its potential to stimulate hair regrowth.

This isn't the first time Lili Reinhart has been candid about her personal battles. Having faced mental health challenges, depression, and anxiety, the actress has been vocal about her experiences. In a previous interview, she discussed the ups and downs of her career and mental health, acknowledging the importance of addressing pain and struggles directly rather than seeking external distractions.

Lili Reinhart navigating through challenges

Lili's journey with alopecia sheds light on the importance of mental health awareness and facing challenges head-on. The actress continues to inspire others by sharing her experiences and the coping mechanisms she adopts. As she embraces red light therapy, it becomes a symbol of resilience and seeking solutions in the face of health challenges.

The Look Both Ways star's revelation about her alopecia diagnosis adds another layer to her journey of openness about mental health struggles. Her willingness to share personal battles fosters a supportive conversation around these issues and emphasises the importance of holistic well-being.