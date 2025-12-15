Rob Reiner-Michele Reiner Death: Slain Couple's Son Nick Arrested, 5 Things To Know About Alleged Double Murder

Hollywood actor and director Rob Reiner, known for his role as Michael "Meathead" Stivic in All In The Family and for directing classics including This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride and 'When Harry Met Sally, was found dead in his Brentwood home alongside his wife Michele Singer. He was 78 while Michele was 68. The deaths are being investigated as a homicide by the Los Angeles Police Department, with reports indicating that the couple was stabbed to death by a "family member", later revealed to be their son Nick (32).

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were reportedly killed in their home | Image: X

Here are the latest updates in the case, allegedly of a high profile murder.

Who found the dead bodies?

As per TMZ, one of Rob Reiner's daughters discovered the parents' dead bodies at their home and alerted the police. Rob and his wife Michele's throat were slit. The daughter is said to have told the police that the suspected murder is the doing of a "family member", who she described as "dangerous".

Argument led to murder?

It's unclear what exactly triggered the violence, but it may have occurred after an argument with a "family member". The identity of the family member has not been confirmed.

Rob Reiner's son Nick on police radar, arrested

Investigators have been questioning a family member of director-actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele after they were found dead at their home in Los Angeles. It is believed that the couple's 32-year-old son Nick is the prime suspect in the alleged double murder case. According to People, multiple family sources confirmed that it was Nick. the middle child, who killed his parents at their home.

Nick Reiner (extreme right) is the middle child of Rob and Michele Reiner | Image: X

Nick's troubled past and addiction issues

Nick told People about his years-long struggle with drug addiction, which began in his early teens and eventually left him living on the streets. Nick was in and out of rehabs since he was 15, but as his addiction escalated, he drifted farther from home and spent significant stretches homeless in multiple states.

Nick Reiner has been in and out of rehabs since he was 15 | Image: X

Rob Reiner had spoken openly about supporting his son Nick through recovery, while also reflecting on the emotional challenges addiction placed on the Reiner family.

Rob Reiner made a movie on his relationship with son Nick

The couple’s complicated relationship with son Nick was previously explored in a movie Rob worked with on his son: Being Charlie.

Rob Reiner made a movie about his son Nick, titled Being Charlie | Image: X