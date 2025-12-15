Updated 15 December 2025 at 21:30 IST
Rob Reiner-Michele Reiner Death: Slain Couple's Son Nick Arrested, 5 Things To Know About Alleged Double Murder
An alleged double murder has sent shockwaves through Hollywood. As per multiple sources, a "family member" is the prime suspect in the case.
Hollywood actor and director Rob Reiner, known for his role as Michael "Meathead" Stivic in All In The Family and for directing classics including This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride and 'When Harry Met Sally, was found dead in his Brentwood home alongside his wife Michele Singer. He was 78 while Michele was 68. The deaths are being investigated as a homicide by the Los Angeles Police Department, with reports indicating that the couple was stabbed to death by a "family member", later revealed to be their son Nick (32).
Here are the latest updates in the case, allegedly of a high profile murder.
Who found the dead bodies?
As per TMZ, one of Rob Reiner's daughters discovered the parents' dead bodies at their home and alerted the police. Rob and his wife Michele's throat were slit. The daughter is said to have told the police that the suspected murder is the doing of a "family member", who she described as "dangerous".
Argument led to murder?
It's unclear what exactly triggered the violence, but it may have occurred after an argument with a "family member". The identity of the family member has not been confirmed.
Rob Reiner's son Nick on police radar, arrested
Investigators have been questioning a family member of director-actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele after they were found dead at their home in Los Angeles. It is believed that the couple's 32-year-old son Nick is the prime suspect in the alleged double murder case. According to People, multiple family sources confirmed that it was Nick. the middle child, who killed his parents at their home.
Nick's troubled past and addiction issues
Nick told People about his years-long struggle with drug addiction, which began in his early teens and eventually left him living on the streets. Nick was in and out of rehabs since he was 15, but as his addiction escalated, he drifted farther from home and spent significant stretches homeless in multiple states.
Rob Reiner had spoken openly about supporting his son Nick through recovery, while also reflecting on the emotional challenges addiction placed on the Reiner family.
Rob Reiner made a movie on his relationship with son Nick
The couple’s complicated relationship with son Nick was previously explored in a movie Rob worked with on his son: Being Charlie.
Nick’s past struggles with addiction and homelessness inspired the 2015 film, which Rob directed.. Nick cowrote the script with a friend from rehab named Matt Elisofon. Cary Elwes played the father figure and Nick Robinson portrayed the son.
