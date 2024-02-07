Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 15:46 IST

Robert Downey Jr Expresses Relief On Not Winning His First Oscar Nomination For Chaplin

Robert Downey Jr was nominated for his first Oscar when he was 27 years old. Years later, the Oppenheimer actor is rather grateful he did not win it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Robert Downey Jr
Robert Downey Jr | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Robert Downey Jr is currently basking in the reflection of the thirteen nominations, his last release Oppenheimer has bagged from the Academy. The Christopher Nolan directorial featured Downey Jr in the role of Lewis Strauss. As he awaits the big night, the actor recently recalled the time of his first Oscar nomination - from back in 1992 - and how immensely glad he is he did not win it.

Robert Downey Jr is relieved he did not win the Oscar back in 1992


Robert Downey Jr recently opened up on how he considers him not bagging a win for his first Oscar nomination, as a blessing in disguise. For the unversed, Robert Downey Jr, was 27 years old. back in 1992, when he was nominated for an Oscar under the category of Best Actor in a Leading Role for film Chaplin in which he essayed the titular role. The actor eventually lost to Robert De Niro for Scent of a Woman, a loss he says was much needed as a victory would have accelerated his descent down the wrong path.

In a conversation with The View, he said, "I was young and crazy...(winning) would have put me under the impression that I was on the right track." The actor further described the next three decades following his first Oscar nomination, as "30 years of dependency, depravity and despair".

Robert Downey Jr is ecstatic over Oppenheimer's thirteen nominations


Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is an undisputed frontrunner this awards season. The Oscars night will see the film go up for thirteen potential Oscar wins. While Robert himself is up for a Best Supporting Actor win, the film has made its way into twelve other nomination categories - namely, Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hair Styling, Best Sound and Best Original Score.

The Oscars will take place on March 10 and stream live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 15:24 IST

