Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Robert Downey Jr Reveals Late Co-Star Ryan ONeal’s 'Warning': Clean Up Your Act

Robert Downey Jr disclosed that he and the late actor Ryan O’Neal had a thought-provoking discussion while working on the 1989 movie Chances Are.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Robert Downey Jr and Ryan O’Neal
Robert Downey Jr and Ryan O’Neal | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Robert Downey Jr recently discussed a memorable discussion he had with Ryan O'Neal on "the first day of rehearsals" for their 1989 movie Chances Are. In his reflection on his past, the Oscar contender disclosed that he and the late actor, who passed away in December last year at the age of 82, had a thought-provoking discussion while working on the movie together. 

Robert Downey Jr recalls his confrontation with Ryan O'Neal

During his appearance at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, Robert paused to think back on a significant meeting he had with Ryan that had a profound effect on him. 

As per People, the Oppenheimer actor said, “We were in Washington, D.C. I met some friends, went out back at the hotel, we ordered some champagne. One thing led to another, and then the read-through was at 11:00 a.m. and it was about 2:45 p.m. and I was just sleeping it off and the door came off the hinges and it was Ryan O’Neal. And it was like, ‘I’m here telling you, you’re f—— up. Oh my God, you’re f—— up.’”

Advertisement

 

Although Robert acknowledged that he enjoyed "shooting the movie," he wondered why, following Less Than Zero, he was working on what he thought was a "dumb a-- romantic comedy." Ryan told him it was because that’s what the public wanted to see him in. The late actor gave him a wake up call about his work and made him realise his mistake. 

Advertisement

Robert added, “I was like, 'Oh, okay. Don't worry.' [I'll] wake up on time for the next read through. Don't worry about it. I'll just start earlier.” 

Ryan O'Neal died aged 82

Ryan O'Neal passed away on December 8, 2023, at the age of 82.  The news of his death was confirmed by his son Patrick O’Neal on his social media handle. 

 

His family did not share the cause of his death, but he was earlier diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012.

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

14 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

15 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

18 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

19 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

19 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

19 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

20 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

21 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

2 days ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. U-19 Cricket World Cup Champions: A list of all winners and runners-up

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Amit Shah Should Ask PM Modi, Why He Calls Himself OBC: Udit Raj

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Central Funds Row Escalates as Cong Stages Protest Against Amit Shah

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. Speeding Car Crashing Into A Gas Station, Resulting In Huge Explosion

    World15 minutes ago

  5. Red Sea crisis: Audi India faces supply chain disruption

    Automobile17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement