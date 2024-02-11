Advertisement

Robert Downey Jr recently discussed a memorable discussion he had with Ryan O'Neal on "the first day of rehearsals" for their 1989 movie Chances Are. In his reflection on his past, the Oscar contender disclosed that he and the late actor, who passed away in December last year at the age of 82, had a thought-provoking discussion while working on the movie together.

Robert Downey Jr recalls his confrontation with Ryan O'Neal

During his appearance at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, Robert paused to think back on a significant meeting he had with Ryan that had a profound effect on him.

As per People, the Oppenheimer actor said, “We were in Washington, D.C. I met some friends, went out back at the hotel, we ordered some champagne. One thing led to another, and then the read-through was at 11:00 a.m. and it was about 2:45 p.m. and I was just sleeping it off and the door came off the hinges and it was Ryan O’Neal. And it was like, ‘I’m here telling you, you’re f—— up. Oh my God, you’re f—— up.’”

Although Robert acknowledged that he enjoyed "shooting the movie," he wondered why, following Less Than Zero, he was working on what he thought was a "dumb a-- romantic comedy." Ryan told him it was because that’s what the public wanted to see him in. The late actor gave him a wake up call about his work and made him realise his mistake.

Robert added, “I was like, 'Oh, okay. Don't worry.' [I'll] wake up on time for the next read through. Don't worry about it. I'll just start earlier.”

Ryan O'Neal died aged 82

Ryan O'Neal passed away on December 8, 2023, at the age of 82. The news of his death was confirmed by his son Patrick O’Neal on his social media handle.

His family did not share the cause of his death, but he was earlier diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012.