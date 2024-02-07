Robert Downey Jr Says Margot Robbie Not Getting ‘Enough Credit’ For Her Performance In Barbie

Advertisement

Robert Downey Jr is currently basking in the reflection of the thirteen nominations, his last release Oppenheimer has bagged from the Academy. While the actor is happy about his film’s Oscar nod, he is also shouting out for Margot Robbie’s work in Barbie. The actor was recently joined by fellow Screen Actors Guild Award nominees Willem Dafoe and Sterling K. Brown for a conversation regarding their nominations for best supporting actor at the upcoming 2024 SAG Awards. This is when Downey heaped praises for Margot for her acting during America Ferrera's major monologue in Barbie.

Robert Downey JR praises Margot Robbie’s acting in Barbie

The actors were discussing how acting for the screen does not need to involve big gestures. During the conversation, Downey said, “Margot Robbie is not getting enough credit, in my opinion.” He further added, “America [Ferrera] has this amazing speech. And by the way she nails it! I’m watching it and go, ‘Wow, that was a really tough one. That’s like a one act play. The whole movie hinges on it.’ But it’s the cuts away to Robbie so actively listening that I realize Greta is really on to something here. But it’s Robbie who had to trust … and it’s hard when someone who has the fucking two-page passage and they go, ‘Ok now let’s jump in and get Bob,’ and you’re like, ‘I’ve been listening to this all day and now I have to make it work!'”

This comes in at a time when audiences are already expressing their displeasure about Robbie’s Oscar snub as the Academy did not nominate her in the best actress race. America Ferrera, however, did land an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress.

Ryan Gosling expresses discontent over Greta and Margot Oscars snub

Ryan Gosling issued a statement expressing his disappointment over the Oscars 2024 snubs for his Barbie co-stars, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. Ryan Gosling, nominated for Best Supporting Actor alongside America Ferrera, addressed the absence of Greta Gerwig in the Best Director category and Margot Robbie in the Best Actress category.

Ryan Gosling credited Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie as the driving forces behind the success of Barbie. However, the actor conveyed disappointment over their omission from their respective categories. He stated, "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."