Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 08:16 IST

Rod Holcomb, Emmy-Winning Director Of ER, Dies Aged 80

Rod Holcomb took his last breath in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 24, after a long illness.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rod Holcomb
Rod Holcomb | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rod Holcomb, Emmy-winning director of ER and a longtime member of the Directors Guild negotiating committee, has died at the age of 80. He took his last breath in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 24, after a long illness. The filmmaker also helmed several shows like Battlestar Galactica, The Six Million Dollar Man, and China Beach. 

Rod Holcomb’s son issues statement

Holcomb’s son Josh issued a statement and said, "Dad was an inspiration to me. He always stayed humble and never lost his desire to mentor young people who were making their way into the industry."

 

"Our gentle giant and kind friend passed away peacefully with his wife Jane, son Josh, and daughter Natasha by his side," Holcomb's manager, Geoffrey Brandt, told The Hollywood Reporter.

"The DGA deeply mourns the passing of Rod Holcomb, a visionary director whose impact on television direction and the creative rights of television directors cannot be overstated," DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter said in a lengthy statement.

Advertisement

Rod Holcomb’s career trajectory 

Throughout his decades-long career, Holcomb directed hundreds of television programmes and got four Emmy nominations--three for ER and one for China Beach. He also received two DGA nominations for these shows and one for The Pentagon Papers.

Advertisement

 

He has also directed episodes of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Ice, Agent X, Blood & Oil, The Mentalist, Chicago Fire, The Good Wife, Numb3rs, The West Wing, Justified, NCIS: Los Angeles, Elementary, The Equaliser, Rizzoli & Isles, CSI: Miami, and The Quest, among many more. Holcomb is survived by his wife, Jane, son Josh, daughter Natasha, and five grandkids.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 08:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Dealer financing among Maruti Suzuki's key Tier-2, Tier-3 strategies

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement