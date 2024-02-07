Advertisement

Rod Holcomb, Emmy-winning director of ER and a longtime member of the Directors Guild negotiating committee, has died at the age of 80. He took his last breath in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 24, after a long illness. The filmmaker also helmed several shows like Battlestar Galactica, The Six Million Dollar Man, and China Beach.

Rod Holcomb’s son issues statement

Holcomb’s son Josh issued a statement and said, "Dad was an inspiration to me. He always stayed humble and never lost his desire to mentor young people who were making their way into the industry."

"Our gentle giant and kind friend passed away peacefully with his wife Jane, son Josh, and daughter Natasha by his side," Holcomb's manager, Geoffrey Brandt, told The Hollywood Reporter.

"The DGA deeply mourns the passing of Rod Holcomb, a visionary director whose impact on television direction and the creative rights of television directors cannot be overstated," DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter said in a lengthy statement.

Advertisement

Rod Holcomb’s career trajectory

Throughout his decades-long career, Holcomb directed hundreds of television programmes and got four Emmy nominations--three for ER and one for China Beach. He also received two DGA nominations for these shows and one for The Pentagon Papers.

Advertisement

He has also directed episodes of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Ice, Agent X, Blood & Oil, The Mentalist, Chicago Fire, The Good Wife, Numb3rs, The West Wing, Justified, NCIS: Los Angeles, Elementary, The Equaliser, Rizzoli & Isles, CSI: Miami, and The Quest, among many more. Holcomb is survived by his wife, Jane, son Josh, daughter Natasha, and five grandkids.