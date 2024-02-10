Advertisement

Action thriller Land of Bad, featuring Oscar winner Russell Crowe and actor Liam Hemsworth, is set to have its theatrical debut. Along with its US release, the film will also premiere in Indian theatres on the same day.

When to watch Land Of Bad in theatres?

Land Of Bad will hit the Indian theatres on February 16, PVR INOX Pictures announced on Friday. The movie is directed by William Eubank from a script he wrote with David Frigerio and also stars Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle, and Milo Ventimiglia. Land of Bad is about a covert Special Forces operation in the South Philippines which spirals into a brutal 48-hour battle for survival.

"When an elite extraction team is ambushed deep in enemy territory, rookie officer Kinney (Hemsworth) is left outnumbered but determined to leave no man behind. With an air strike closing in, Kinney's only hope hinges on the guidance of Air Force drone pilot Reaper (Crowe), navigating unknowable danger where every move could be their last," according to the official logline.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Limited & PVR Limited, said the company is "incredibly excited" to bring "Land of Bad" to audiences across India.

What to expect from Land Of Bad?

"This film promises to deliver a thrilling, pulse-pounding experience that fans of action and adrenaline will absolutely love. With Liam Hemsworth and Russell Crowe leading the charge, backed by their incredible fanbase in India, we're confident that this film will exceed expectations and become a must-watch for moviegoers everywhere.

"The intense combat scenes and gripping storyline make 'Land of Bad' one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and we can't wait for audiences to experience it on the big screen," Gianchandani said in a statement.

(with inputs from PTI)