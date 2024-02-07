Ryan Gosling Is Unsure About Letting His Children Watch Barbie - Here’s Why

Advertisement

Ryan Gosling, who portrayed Ken in Barbie, said he isn't sure if he and his wife Eva Mendes will let their daughters watch the hit film. The blonde doll movie is rated as inappropriate for younger audiences by the MPA due to potentially graphic material in the story. The daughters of the actor, who he shared with his wife Eva Mendes, are seven and nine years old.

However, the actor's reasoning is quite different, he believes it is not a good idea for his daughters "to see your father as Ken" and has thus forbidden them from seeing Barbie.

Why is Ryan Gosling hesitant about her daughters watching Barbie?

"I don't know if you should watch your father as Ken. I don't know what age is a good age to see your father do that. It gets pretty crazy," Ryan said to E! News. His daughters did get a peak at the movie when they visited him on set during filming though, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie

The actor added, “They've seen little parts of it and they came to set one day when I did a big musical number.”

Ryan Gosling’s daughter inspired her to play Ken

Ryan was actually inspired by his young girls to take on the role, seeing then movie as "a way to sort of make something both for and with them." He explained, "I knew that they loved it because they kept saying at first, 'Hey, can we go to Target?' "

Ryan Gosling with his daughter Esmeralda | Image: File Photo

"And we go to Target, and then they'd slowly go by the Barbie aisle. And my wife and I sort of realised, 'OK, I think it's time to let them have Barbies.' And no interest in Ken, which was pretty interesting, too."

(with inputs from IANS)