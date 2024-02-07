Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 15:41 IST

Ryan Gosling Is Unsure About Letting His Children Watch Barbie - Here’s Why

The Barbie movie is rated as inappropriate for younger audiences by the MPA due to potentially graphic material in the story.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ryan Gosling with his daughter Esmeralda
Ryan Gosling with his daughter Esmeralda | Image:File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ryan Gosling, who portrayed Ken in Barbie, said he isn't sure if he and his wife Eva Mendes will let their daughters watch the hit film. The blonde doll movie is rated as inappropriate for younger audiences by the MPA due to potentially graphic material in the story. The daughters of the actor, who he shared with his wife Eva Mendes, are seven and nine years old. 

However, the actor's reasoning is quite different, he believes it is not a good idea for his daughters "to see your father as Ken" and has thus forbidden them from seeing Barbie

Advertisement

Why is Ryan Gosling hesitant about her daughters watching Barbie? 

"I don't know if you should watch your father as Ken. I don't know what age is a good age to see your father do that. It gets pretty crazy," Ryan said to E! News. His daughters did get a peak at the movie when they visited him on set during filming though, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement
Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie 

 

The actor added, “They've seen little parts of it and they came to set one day when I did a big musical number.”

Advertisement

Ryan Gosling’s daughter inspired her to play Ken 

Ryan was actually inspired by his young girls to take on the role, seeing then movie as "a way to sort of make something both for and with them." He explained, "I knew that they loved it because they kept saying at first, 'Hey, can we go to Target?' "

Advertisement
Ryan Gosling with his daughter Esmeralda | Image: File Photo

 

"And we go to Target, and then they'd slowly go by the Barbie aisle. And my wife and I sort of realised, 'OK, I think it's time to let them have Barbies.' And no interest in Ken, which was pretty interesting, too."

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 15:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

17 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

18 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

19 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

28 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info7 minutes ago

  2. Jordan vs South Korea LIVE streaming: How to watch the AFC Asian Cup?

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. New Dish “Matki Idli” In Delhi, Netizens Reacted With Mixed Reactions

    Info12 minutes ago

  4. UMPIRE GIVES OUT when 3rd UMPIRE GAVE NOT OUT in AUS vs SA match

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. Biden Forgets Name of Hamas During Truce Deal Speech

    World15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement