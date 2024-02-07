Ryan Gosling’s Wife Eva Mendes Calls Out Haters For Shaming His Role In Barbie After Oscar Nod

Advertisement

Eva Mendes has come in support of husband Ryan Gosling as she addressed all the hate he initially received for his role as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Taking to her social media handle, Mendes shared an article by Rolling Stone. The article’s headline read, “Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie.’”

Eva comes in support of husband Ryan

As a response to the article, Eva wrote, “So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people are trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious,heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars.”

This comes in after Ryan was nominated for the best supporting actor for Oscars 2024.

Ryan Gosling voices discontent over Greta and Margot snub at Oscars 2024

The actor issued a statement expressing his disappointment over the Oscars 2024 snubs for his Barbie co-stars, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. Ryan Gosling, nominated for Best Supporting Actor alongside America Ferrera, addressed the absence of Greta Gerwig in the Best Director category and Margot Robbie in the Best Actress category.

While expressing gratitude for his own nomination, the Barbie star highlighted the significance of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie in the success of Barbie. The actor humourously acknowledged the unexpected honour of being recognised for playing a plastic doll named Ken.

He further continued by saying, "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."