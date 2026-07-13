Sam Neill Cause Of Death: Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders Actor Dies At 78 After Being Cancer-free
Popular Hollywood actor Sam Neill was battling a rare blood cancer before his sudden demise at 78. The actor's family confirmed the news of his passing in an official statement.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Sam Neill, best known for his work in Hollywood projects such as Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders, breathed his last at the age of 78. The actor's family confirmed the news of his passing via a statement on his social media page. Neill's death comes as a shock to his family, friends and fans as he had been cancer-free for some time.
Sam Neill was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare blood cancer, in 2023. According to the statement by his family, his death was “sudden and unexpected,” as he had been cancer-free. The cause of his death is still being investigated. Neill died on Monday in Sydney.
(This is a developing story)
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