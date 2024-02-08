English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 14:51 IST

Schitt's Creek Actor Dan Levy Reveals He Turned Down Ken's Role In Greta Gerwig’s Barbie

Dan Levy talked about declining a part as one of the Kens in Greta Gerwig's Barbie and revealed he had to turn down the part because of a scheduling conflict.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dan Levy, Barbie
Dan Levy, Barbie | Image:X
  • 2 min read
The Schitt's Creek co-creator and actor Dan Levy recently talked about declining a part as one of the Kens in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. The Margot Robbie star was the biggest box office hit of 2023 and is one of the frontrunners at the upcoming Academy Awards. Levy revealed he had to turn down the part because of a scheduling conflict.

Dan Levy recalls turning down Barbie 

In a conversation with People, Levy revealed the reason behind not signing Barbie. The actor said, "Logistically could not make it work despite desperately trying to. So, yeah, I guess I was technically unavailable to do that.”

The 40-year-old continued, “Does it haunt me when I sleep at night? Sometimes. It's not like it isn't like one of the biggest movies of all time. That was a tough, that was a tough day.”

Dan Levy | Image: AP

 

Filming of Barbie took place in California and England during most of 2022. Late that year, Levy began shooting his new Netflix film Good Grief, which he also wrote and directed. The movie began streaming on Netflix January 5, reports E Online.

Barbie was shot in London 

Barbie stars Margot Robbie in the main role and Ryan Gosling as the main Ken character, with several supporting actors, including Simu Liu and John Cena, playing other Ken dolls. Last July, Vanity Fair reported that Levy, Bowen Yang, and Ben Platt were all contenders to play Ken's parts in the film.

Still from Barbie | Image: IMDb

 

According to the outlet, parts of Barbie were shot in London under strict COVID protocols, which meant every cast member was required to spend three months in the city close to production, which created a logistical issue for those three actors.

Casting director Allison Jones told the publication, "They were, I'm not kidding, really bummed they couldn't do it."

(with inputs from IANS)

Published January 14th, 2024 at 14:51 IST

