Thalapathy Vijay's Net Worth Revealed As Estranged Wife Sankgeetha Seeks 'Permanent Alimony'

Sankgeetha Vijay, wife of actor-politician and TVK founder Vijay, has petitioned a family court in Chennai seeking divorce. She has accused her husband of having an extra-marital relationship with an actress and that he has subjected her to "persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion". Sankgeetha has filed the petition at a jurisdictional family court in Chengalpattu District. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on April 10. She has also sought an interim injunction from court to restrict media from covering the divorce proceedings, else she and her family will be subjected to further "humiliation" and "mental agony".

In her filing, Sankgeetha has requested interim maintenance under Section 36 and permanent alimony under Section 37 of the Special Marriage Act. The couple shares two kids, son Jason (25) and daughter Dhivya (20). Here's detailing Vijay's net worth, sources of income and assets as he is headed for divorce.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sankgeetha married in 1999 | Image: X

As of early 2026, Vijay's estimated net worth is around ₹600 crore, as reported in various media outlets. This places him among the wealthiest actors in India. He is also one of the highest paid stars in the country, with his per movie salary rivalling Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas and Rajinikanth, and at times, even surpassing them.

Vijay reportedly charges anywhere between ₹130 crore and ₹275 crore per film. Industry estimates suggest he earned close to ₹200 crore for The Greatest of All Time (2024), while his upcoming film Jana Nayagan, widely believed to be his final film, is said to have fetched him between ₹250 crore and ₹275 crore.

His annual income, including endorsements, is estimated to exceed ₹200 crore during peak years. In 2024, Vijay was reportedly among India's highest celebrity taxpayers, paying advance tax of approximately ₹80 crore. As per reports, the actor-turned-politician owns a luxurious seaside bungalow on Casuarina Drive in Neelankarai, Chennai.

VIjay is among the highest paid actors in India | Image: X