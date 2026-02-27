Sabrina Carpenter To Megan Thee Stallion, BTS' Rumoured Collabs On Comeback Album Arirang Draw Mixed Reactions From ARMYs

All seven members of the massively popular K-pop group BTS completed South Korea’s mandatory military service last year in June. Rapper Suga was the last of the bandmates to be released from his duties as a social service agent. This marked the official return of all seven members from their enlistment duties. The six others, RM, V, Jimin, Jung Kook, Jin and j-hope, served in the army.

This year, BTS announced their much awaited reunion, with an album release on March 20 and a world tour thereafter, beginning in April. As the boy band continues to be spotted in parts of the world, speculation is rife that they are shooting for their forthcoming music videos and other lined up projects. The launch of BTS' sixth studio album Arirang is highly anticipated. Fueling the hype further is the rumoured collaborations, which have now gone viral on social media platforms.

BTS will release their 6th album Arirang in March | Image: AP

Though nothing apart from the album name and the launch date has been confirmed by HYBE, several posts hinting at expected collaborations on the tracklist have taken the social media by storm. A Reddit post claimed to reveal potential collaborations on Arirang. According to the post, HYBE had been trying to secure features from Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Swae Lee, Laufey, NIKI and Sabrina Carpenter as of last November.

Advertisement

However, collaboration news drew mixed reactions from fans. ARMYs argued that the album should focus on BTS only after a nearly four-year wait for new music. After such a long time, many want Arirang to feel like a pure BTS album, rather than a collection of features for streaming spots and popularity more than pure art.

Advertisement

BTS' world tour will begin in April | Image: AP