Scream franchise star Hayden Panettiere has spoken out about Melissa Barrera‘s firing from the horror film series. Hayden Panettiere expressed her disappointment over Melissa Barrera's firing from Scream 7. Panettiere called the decision "very unfair and upsetting" and shed light on her supportive interaction with Barrera.

Hayden Panettiere criticizes Melissa Barrera's removal from Scream 7



The Scream series took an unexpected turn when Melissa Barrera, known for her role as Sam Carpenter in Scream 6, was dismissed from the upcoming Scream 7 in November. Spyglass which is the production banner cited Barrera's social media posts about Palestine as antisemitic, leading to her firing. Hayden Panettiere who reprised her role from Scream 4 in the sixth installment, voiced her dissatisfaction with the decision. The actress labeled it "very unfair and upsetting."

In a candid interview with The Messenger, Hayden Panettiere shared her perspective on Barrera's firing. She noted that Barrera had spoken out about the situation before others in the industry. Panettiere who was concerned about her co-star reached out to Barrera to check in on her feelings. Despite the challenging situation, Panettiere highlighted Barrera's resilience, describing her as a "bas***" both as a person and an actress. Panettiere emphasized that Barrera handled the situation gracefully, acknowledging the hurt it caused but expressing gratitude for her support.

About the cast of Scream 7



Barrera's dismissal sparked a wave of reactions in the industry, with several actors and professionals voicing their concerns. The fallout extended beyond Barrera, leading to the departure of Ortega from the Scream franchise due to a scheduling conflict with Season 2 of Wednesday.

Director Christopher Landon also announced his exit from Scream 7, describing the once dream job as turning into a nightmare. The controversy surrounding Barrera's firing from Scream 7 continues to unfold prompting discussions about industry dynamics.