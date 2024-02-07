English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 01:32 IST

It's controversial/ Scream 7 Star Hayden Panettiere Stands Up For Melissa Barrera After Her Firing From Franchise

Hayden Panettiere speaks out against Melissa Barrera's removal from Scream 7. The actress criticized the decision as unjust and offered support to her co-star.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere | Image:Hayden Panettiere
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Scream franchise star Hayden Panettiere has spoken out about Melissa Barrera‘s firing from the horror film series. Hayden Panettiere expressed her disappointment over Melissa Barrera's firing from Scream 7. Panettiere called the decision "very unfair and upsetting" and shed light on her supportive interaction with Barrera.

Hayden Panettiere criticizes Melissa Barrera's removal from Scream 7


The Scream series took an unexpected turn when Melissa Barrera, known for her role as Sam Carpenter in Scream 6, was dismissed from the upcoming Scream 7 in November. Spyglass which is the production banner cited Barrera's social media posts about Palestine as antisemitic, leading to her firing. Hayden Panettiere who reprised her role from Scream 4 in the sixth installment, voiced her dissatisfaction with the decision. The actress labeled it "very unfair and upsetting."

In a candid interview with The Messenger, Hayden Panettiere shared her perspective on Barrera's firing. She noted that Barrera had spoken out about the situation before others in the industry. Panettiere who was concerned about her co-star reached out to Barrera to check in on her feelings. Despite the challenging situation, Panettiere highlighted Barrera's resilience, describing her as a "bas***" both as a person and an actress. Panettiere emphasized that Barrera handled the situation gracefully, acknowledging the hurt it caused but expressing gratitude for her support.

Advertisement

About the cast of Scream 7


Barrera's dismissal sparked a wave of reactions in the industry, with several actors and professionals voicing their concerns. The fallout extended beyond Barrera, leading to the departure of Ortega from the Scream franchise due to a scheduling conflict with Season 2 of Wednesday. 

Advertisement

Director Christopher Landon also announced his exit from Scream 7, describing the once dream job as turning into a nightmare. The controversy surrounding Barrera's firing from Scream 7 continues to unfold prompting discussions about industry dynamics. 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 23:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Omar barred from holding rally in Rajouri Ahead of ST Status Decision

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Crypto market volatility dips as Bitcoin consolidates above $42,500

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Why Paytm shares are surging today

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. J&K Govt Launches Extensive Public Outreach; 64 Public Darbars Planned

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement