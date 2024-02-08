Advertisement

Selena Gomez recently found herself at the centre of online speculation after a conversation with her best friend Taylor Swift went viral. The discussion revolved around an incident allegedly involving Selena, Timothee Chalamet, and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes 2024. However, the singer-actor has now broken her silence to clarify the details.

Selena Gomez reacts to her viral video

Addressing the rumours surrounding her conversation with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez took to Instagram to comment on E! News' post that questioned if she was gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the Golden Globes. The pop singer clarified, "I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up," stating that it was not anyone else's business.

Selena Gomez reveals what she was talking about with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes, shutting down Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet speculation:



“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone business.” pic.twitter.com/K9dgGmjbl9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 9, 2024

Prior to Selena's statement, a report by People had already dismissed the speculation. According to the source, the singer was not gossiping about Timothee and Kylie during the award ceremony with Taylor Swift and Miles Teller's wife Keleigh Sperry. The source explicitly stated that she was “absolutely not referencing anything about Timothee or Kylie.” Addressing further rumours of tension between the couple, the source added that Selena "never even saw or spoke to them" at the Golden Globes.

What happened at Golden Globes?

During the award ceremony, one camera caught Selena Gomez whispering something in Taylor’s ear that shocked the singer-songwriter. The video of the two friends discussing their secret revelations took social media by storm. Fans conjectured that Selena mentioned in the video that she had asked Timothee to take a picture, but that he declined when his girlfriend Kylie said no. Notably, Selena and Timothee previously shared the screen in the 2019 film A Rainy Day in New York.

The video gained further momentum because of the history between Selena and Kylie Jenner, who is now dating Timothee Chalamet. The singer and the model are reported to not share a cordial relationship.

Advertisement

Selena's fun-filled night at the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez, nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Musical or Comedy for her role in Only Murders in the Building, was seen mingling with A-list celebrities like Taylor Swift, Florence Pugh, and Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes. She attended the event with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

Advertisement

Is everything not well between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner?

The rumoured tension between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner dates back to last year, involving Hailey Bieber, Selena's ex Justin Bieber's wife and Kylie's close friend. A TikTok incident in February fuelled the gossip, with claims that Hailey and Kylie were shading Selena on social media. Kylie addressed the situation, stating, "This is reaching."