Selena Gomez Reunites With Wizards Of Waverly Place Cast Ahead Of Sequel Series

The Russo family is back! Selena Gomez recently reunited with her Wizards of Waverly Place costars, amid news of a sequel of the series. David Henrie and David DeLuise, who played Selena’s character Alex Russo's brother Justin and dad Jerry took to their social media handles and shared a photo of themselves with former cast member Maria Canals Barrera. “The Russos. Coming back,” read the caption of the now viral image.

Wizards Of Waverly Place cast reunites

In the photo, the cast of the hit Disney show can be seen happily posing with each. However, Jake T. Austin and Jennifer Stone, who portrayed the youngest Russo sibling Max and Alex's best friend are missing from the shot. These two were other prominent characters of the show. Disney ordered the series earlier this month.

More about Wizards Of Waverly Place reboot

The Wizards of Waverly Place reboot will follow Henrie's Justin, who has now formed a normal family, out of the magic world. However, not for a long time as a young wizard needing training soon shows up at his door, and he'll need to provide help if there's any hope of saving the Wizard world.

The new cast members of the show include Janice LeAnn Brown as the young wizard Billie, Alkaio Thiele and Mimi Gianopulos. Thiele will portray Roman Russo, Justin's oldest son.

One of the most prominent members of the cast happens to be Selena Gomez, who works in both television and music industry. She will be making a cameo in the upcoming reboot's pilot.

Selena to retire soon?

Selena seems to get bigger and bigger with every new era, but it's possible that she won't be singing for very long. The singer recently acknowledged in an interview that she is considering retiring and that it might happen sooner than most people had thought. During her appearance on an episode of the Smartless podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, Gomez opened up about finding a niche in the entertainment industry. The singer said, “I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show at the same time [Wizards of Waverly Place] and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more I’m kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on.”

