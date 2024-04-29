Advertisement

Director Shawn Levy is gearing up for the release of Deadpool and Wolverine, arguably one of the most-awaited superhero films of the year, after a persisting run of poorly performing releases from the genre. Ahead of the same, he assured potential audiences how prior knowledge of the MCU, is in no way a prerequisite to enjoying the film.

Shawn Levy says Deadpool and Wolverine does not need any 'MCU homework'



In an interview with Associated Press, Shawn Levy reflected on how though he was a studious student back in school, he does not appreciate films that require one to study up before going to the theatres. He said, "I was a good student in school. I’ll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies."

Levy went on to clarify that though the film is ripe with easter eggs speaking to the legacy of the characters, nothing has been constructed in a way which will hamper a Marvel newbie's experience at the theatres. He elaborated, "I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn’t want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research."

Shawn Levy reflects on the freedom one feels in working with friends



For the unversed, thanks to their professional collaborations, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy share a warm friendship. This, as shared by the director, actually played a factor in how much he could experiment, during the making of the film. He said, “The real benefit of being friends off set is that you can try crazy stuff without fear of falling. Because some of it won’t work and that will be momentarily embarrassing, but if you’re among friends, it’s okay to make a fool of yourself in the pursuit of something surprising and something unexpected.”

The director also assured fans, how thanks to his off-set camaraderie with Reynolds and Jackman, there is a healthy dose of comedy to look forward to, in the film. He added, "This movie is filled with moments, both comedic and character based, that we didn’t expect and were the result of a freedom that that came from being friends." Deadpool and Wolverine is set for a release on July 26.