Updated January 24th, 2024 at 17:15 IST

Shruti Haasan Replaces Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Indo-British Detective Drama - Chennai Story

Actress Shruti Haasan is all set to headline the popular Indo-British project Chennai Story which was announced in 2021.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shruti Haasan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Shruti Haasan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Actress Shruti Haasan is set to lead the Indo-British project Chennai Story which was initially announced with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in November 2021. Directed by Downton Abbey's Philip John, this project will be an on-screen adaptation of Timeri N Murari’s best-selling novel "The Arrangements of Love" from 2004.

What more do we know about the Chennai Story?

Shruti Haasan will share the spotlight with Viveik Kalra in this coming-of-age romantic comedy that unfolds against the cultural amalgamation of Wales and India. Expressing her enthusiasm for the project, Shruti Haasan highlighted the importance of showcasing the diversity and uniqueness of Chennai to an international audience.

Shruti Haasan | Instagram/shrutzhaasan

 

The actress who is known for her versatile roles across India's film industries hailed the collaborative effort with director Philip John who is aiming to tell globally resonant stories through international partnerships. Shruti added, “I’m all up for Sunitha Tati’s vision of taking a culturally rooted story to an international audience through Chennai Story."

Why did Shruti replace Samantha in Chennai Story?

In the film, Haasan will be stepping into the pivotal role of Anu who is a spirited private detective, originally intended for Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The decision for Shruti Haasan to headline the project came after Samantha herself took a sabbatical due to health reasons.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Image: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl

The cast of Chennai Story also features Viveik Kalra who is known for his lead role in Blinded by the Light and is currently part of the Netflix heist thriller Lift. The film has been written and directed by BAFTA winner Philip John in English with Tamil and Welsh languages to offer a unique linguistic blend.

Chennai Story is a collaboration between India's Guru Films ('Oh! Baby'), the UK's Ripple World Pictures ('The Last Rifleman'), and Wales' Ie Ie Productions ('Queerama'). The production aims to leverage the bilateral UK-India co-production treaty and is supported by the British Film Institute‘s (BFI) UK Global Screen Fund.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 17:15 IST

