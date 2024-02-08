English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 09:04 IST

Sinead O'Connor cause of death revealed, Irish singer-songwriter died of 'natural causes'

Sinead O'Connor died just 18 months following the death of her son Shane, who died aged 17 after he left a hospital while on suicide watch.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sinead O'Connor
file photo of Sinead O'Connor | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
Sinead O'Connor died at the age of 56 on July 27, 2022. Nearly six months after her passing, the cause of the actor's death has been revealed. She died due to "natural causes", as confirmed by the London Inner South Coroner's Court.

Details about Sinead O'Connor's death

London's Metropolitan Police had said on Tuesday that Sinead O'Connor's death was not considered suspicious after she was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26. The Southwark Coroner's Court confirmed that O'Connor died of natural causes. It did not provide details.

(File photo of Sinead O'Connor | Image: AP)

The court has concluded its involvement, and her family had earlier requested privacy following the tragic passing of the 56-year-old Irish singer. The initial notification to the Coroner did not provide a medical cause of death, leading to an autopsy. Further decisions, including the possibility of an inquest, will be made based on the autopsy results and family submissions.

For the unversed, Sinead died just 18 months following the death of her son Shane, who died aged 17 after he left a hospital while on suicide watch. Prior to her death, the musician shared a picture of her son on Twitter and penned: "Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him."

(File photo of Sinead O'Connor | Image: AP)

Sinead O’Connor's family shares statement post singer's death

Sinead’s death was confirmed in a statement released by her family in July 2023. The statement read, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time." Following her death, tributes poured in from across the world and commemorative events were held across the country, including Belfast where fans gathered to remember the iconic musician.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published January 10th, 2024 at 09:04 IST

