Updated January 24th, 2024 at 01:15 IST

Sofia Coppola Reveals Why The Custom Of The Country Was Axed, Slams Streaming Platform

Sofia Coppola has finally revealed the real reason why her highly-anticipated OTT project The Custom Of The Country was snubbed.

Republic Entertainment Desk
sofia coppola
sofia coppola | Image:IMDb
Sofia Coppola who is best known for her works like Lost in Translation and The Bling Ring has revealed the reasons behind Apple's decision to cancel her limited series adaptation of Edith Wharton's 1913 novel, The Custom of the Country. In an interview with The New Yorker, Coppola expressed her disappointment and explained that Apple withdrew its funding, citing the executives' inability to connect with the plot’s unlikable protagonist, Undine Spragg.

What did Coppola say about The Custom of the Country being snubbed?

Coppola is known for her independent and celebrated films, recently shared her frustration with Apple's decision and said, “It’s a real drag. I thought they had endless resources.” She drew a parallel between Undine and other complex characters like Tony Soprano, questioning the executives' hate for an unlikable female lead.

Sofia Coppola | Image: IMDb

Describing the end of the collaboration as similar to leaving a long-overdue relationship, Coppola remarked, "It was like a relationship that you know you probably should’ve gotten out of a while ago."

More about The Custom of the Country

The Custom of the Country was intended as a five-episode series with a reported budget of USD 200 million. The narrative follows Undine Spragg, a Midwestern character on a relentless quest to invade Gilded Age Manhattan society. Despite the setback with Coppola's project, Apple proceeded with the adaptation of Wharton's unfinished novel, The Buccaneers which is set to receive a second season.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by women in the industry, Coppola acknowledged the existing gender dynamics in decision-making and said, “The people in charge of giving money are usually straight men, still.” In the same interview, she expressed concern for younger women entering the industry and the persisting difficulties in securing financing.

Sofia Coppola | Image: X

The Custom of the Country was announced in May 2020 as a collaboration between Sofia Coppola and Apple TV+. The series had been in development for three years and faced cancellation due to financial concerns and a perceived reluctance to embrace an unlikable female protagonist. Coppola's previous collaboration with Apple resulted in the 2020 film On the Rocks.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 23:27 IST

