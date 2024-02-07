Advertisement

Sofia Vergara, who is on a promotional spree for Griselda, candidly opened up about her split from Joe Manganiello. The ex-couple announced divorce last year but didn't reveal the reason behind the separation. Now, the actress has revealed the reason, which is, she did not want to be the "old mom".

Reason behind Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce

In a new interview with El País, Sofia said that she got divorced because her husband was younger and he wanted to have kids. However, the actress didn't want to be an old mother as it wouldn't be fair to the baby. "I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore," the actress said.

(A file photo of Sofia and Joe | Image: Instagram)

The actress, who has a son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara from her first husband Joe Gonzalez, added that she had a son at 19, who is now 32. "I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do,” the actress concluded.

About Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce

The ex-couple announced their divorce in July 2023, seven years after they exchanged their vows. They issued a statement, stating, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

(A file photo of Sofia Vergara | Image: Instagram)



The couple, who had a prenuptial agreement before filing the divorce will divide their shared assets and debts on “the terms of the parties' with the Prenuptial Agreement" determining the total spousal support. The Zack Snyder’s Justice League actor on his part has separate property that includes “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects," as well as earnings that date back from before, during and after the marriage.