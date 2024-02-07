Advertisement

Sofía Vergara is being sued over an upcoming Netflix series, Griselda, about the late Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco. The actress star in the show as the "Cocaine Godmother," who controlled the drug trade in Miami, Florida in the 1980s. According to Entertainment Tonight reports from Friday, Blanco's adult children accused Vergara and Netflix of using the family's image and likeness without permission for the show. The announcement is made just before Thursday, when the show is supposed to premiere.

Lawsuit against Sofia Vergara

In documents filed on Friday, Michael Sepulveda Blanco claims that Griselda's producers, Sofia Vergara, and Netflix stole his "private artistic literary work" and that failing to give him credit will "damage his reputation in the entertainment community" and cause “irreparable injury.”

Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco in Griselda | Image: Netflix

Blanco asserts in his amended emergency motion for a temporary injunction that the show is based on extremely "private narratives" about his family that he shared with two former partners following the terms of their development agreement in 2009.

Blanco claims that he "devoted several years to meticulously documenting the private narratives of his, as well as his mother's life," to publish a book and create a Spanish soap opera. The Blanco children are pleading for an immediate injunction to stop the show from airing.

Advertisement

Sofia Vergara

The team of Griselda

Sofia Vergara's inclusion in the lawsuit most likely stems from her behind-the-scenes work as a series producer rather than from her performance as Griselda Blanco. The show is created by Doug Miro, Eric Newman, Carlo Bernard, and Ingrid Escajeda. All four were also produced alongside Vergara, Andrés Baiz, and Luis Balaguer. Christian Tappan, Vanessa Ferlito, Juliana Aiden Martinez, and Alberto Guerra are also featured in the series.

As per Netflix, Griselda draws inspiration from the life of Griselda Blanco, an astute and driven individual who established one of the wealthiest cartels in recorded history.