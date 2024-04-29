Advertisement

This year's White House Correspondents' Dinner was held on April 27 in Washington, DC. Among the several well-known faces that marked their presence at the event, Sophia Bush too was present. What was special however, about Bush's appearance, was the fact that she made her red carpet debut with girlfriend and former Soccer star, Ashlyn Harris.

Sophia Bush makes her relationship red carpet official



Sophia Bush appeared at the White House Correspondent's Dinner, hand in hand, with Ashyln Harris. The duo beamed at the cameras, and each other, as they posed for the shutterbugs. While Sophia was dressed in svelte black gown with golden embellishments, Ashyln was more formally turned out in a sequined blazer. The two was also seen posing with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

It must be mentioned that Sophia debuting her relationship on the red carpet comes shortly after the actress came out as queer. The actress wrote an essay for Glamour Magazine, which hit the stands earlier this month. Her set of reflections saw her marvel at how she simply did not recognise her identity, till the point she did.

Sophia Bush bared it all in her magazine essay



While the primary point of Bush's piece for Glamour Magazine was her accepting her queer identity, on a public platform, the same also saw her going into details about what went wrong in her marriage to businessman Grant Hughes, which lasted for a year.

She said, "In April of 2022 I was close to calling off my wedding. Instead of running away, I doubled down on being a model wife...Six months into that journey, I think I knew deep down that I absolutely had made a mistake. It would take my head and heart a while longer to understand what my bones already knew." Ashlyn Harris is clearly in full support of Bush. Sharing her interview and piece to her Instagram handle, the former Soccer star wrote, "proud of you babe".