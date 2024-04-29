Updated April 28th, 2024 at 22:59 IST
Sophia Bush Makes Relationship With Ashlyn Harris Red-Carpet Official After Coming Out As Queer
Sophia Bush is best remembered for her role of Brooke Davis in One Tree Hill. The actress, shortly after her divorce, came out as queer.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
This year's White House Correspondents' Dinner was held on April 27 in Washington, DC. Among the several well-known faces that marked their presence at the event, Sophia Bush too was present. What was special however, about Bush's appearance, was the fact that she made her red carpet debut with girlfriend and former Soccer star, Ashlyn Harris.
Advertisement
Sophia Bush makes her relationship red carpet official
Sophia Bush appeared at the White House Correspondent's Dinner, hand in hand, with Ashyln Harris. The duo beamed at the cameras, and each other, as they posed for the shutterbugs. While Sophia was dressed in svelte black gown with golden embellishments, Ashyln was more formally turned out in a sequined blazer. The two was also seen posing with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Advertisement
It must be mentioned that Sophia debuting her relationship on the red carpet comes shortly after the actress came out as queer. The actress wrote an essay for Glamour Magazine, which hit the stands earlier this month. Her set of reflections saw her marvel at how she simply did not recognise her identity, till the point she did.
Advertisement
Sophia Bush bared it all in her magazine essay
While the primary point of Bush's piece for Glamour Magazine was her accepting her queer identity, on a public platform, the same also saw her going into details about what went wrong in her marriage to businessman Grant Hughes, which lasted for a year.
Advertisement
She said, "In April of 2022 I was close to calling off my wedding. Instead of running away, I doubled down on being a model wife...Six months into that journey, I think I knew deep down that I absolutely had made a mistake. It would take my head and heart a while longer to understand what my bones already knew." Ashlyn Harris is clearly in full support of Bush. Sharing her interview and piece to her Instagram handle, the former Soccer star wrote, "proud of you babe".
Advertisement
Published April 28th, 2024 at 22:59 IST