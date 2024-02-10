English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Sophie Turner To Reunite With Game Of Thrones Co-Star Kit Harington For Gothic Horror Film

Sophie Turner is all set to star in a gothic horror film titled The Dreadful. The actress will be seen in the film with her GOT co-star Kit Harington.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sophie Turner, Kit Harington
Sophie Turner, Kit Harington | Image:Instagram
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington headlined the popular show Game Of Thrones. The actors are all set to collaborate again. As per Deadline, the duo will feature in The Dreadful, a Gothic horror film.

All about Sophie Turner’s new movie 

Written and to be directed by Natasha Kermani, the film is set against the backdrop of the War of the Roses. Ir follows Anne (Turner) and her mother-in-law Morwen, who live a solitary, harsh life on the outskirts of society. But when a man (Harington) from their past returns, he will set off a sequence of events that become a turning point for Anne. Sophie took to her Instagram account and shared the update with her fans.

In a caption, she quipped, "I mean we couldn't NOT hang out again ya know #thedreadful." Fans became excited after learning about the reunion of the Game of Thrones stars. "Two Starks in the same building everyone better be careful it won't be long until the banners are called," a social media user commented. "The King And Queen of the North!," another one wrote. "Your chemistry in GoT was insane. Excited to see you sharing the screen again soon," an elated fan wrote. In addition to Sophie, producers on the film include Redwire Pictures/Tunnel's Luke Daniels, as well as Storyboard Media's Patrick Muldoon and Patrick Hibler, and Lucas Jarach. Greg Lauritano also produces under his Black Magic banner.

Sophie Turner-Kit Harington in Game Of Thrones 

Sophie Turner and Kit Harington rose to fame with their performances in George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones show. Kit Harington essayed the role of Jon Snow in the popular series, while Sophie Turner played the role of Sansa Stark. It was revealed in the last episode of season seven that Sansa and Jon are related by blood. 

 

Meanwhile, Sophie recently appeared in the film Do Revenge and the HBO miniseries 'The Staircase'. She'll next be seen in the British crime series Joan, in which she'll play real-life criminal Godmother Joan Hannington. Harington's recent projects include the TV series Extrapolations and Lot No. 249, as well as the movies Blood for Dust and Baby Ruby
(With inputs from agencies) 

