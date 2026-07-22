Sunidhi Chauhan Reveals Why She Stepped Away From Reality Shows, Says 'Auto-Tune Was Used...'

Sunidhi Chauhan opened up about her decision to walk away from reality shows during a chat show. The veteran singer, who rose to fame after winning the first singing reality show titled Meri Awaz Suno at a young age, decided not to appear as a judge on singing reality shows.

Why did Sunidhi Chauhan distance herself from singing reality shows?

During a chat show, Shekhar Tonite, the singer revealed, "I was for a very, very long time. But then I stopped because mujhe laga ki yeh meri jagah nahin hai". When Shekhar Suman asked what made her take this step, to this, she added, "It’s a very sad thing. Earlier, auto-tune or Melodyne was used in songs for a certain effect. But you can’t do that in a reality show where you’re supposed to be all real and honest. Jab woh wahan shift ho gaya, mujhe laga yeh kahin aur ja raha hai… which I can’t be on".

She also expressed gratitude for never facing challenges during live performances. She said, "I am very lucky because I have never seen this kind of behavior with me before. People have given a lot of love… not just love, they also give respect".

Who is Sunidhi Chauhan?

She is one of the respected singers of Indian cinema. As an adult, her song Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi from the movie Mast added to her fame, and since then, there was no looking back for the singer. She has sung hit songs, including Ra Ra Rakamma, Radha, Be Intehaan and Girls Like To Swing. Recently, she sang for the movies Toaster, Daadi Ki Shaadi and Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam).