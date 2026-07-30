Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Trends): Tom Holland Starrer Makes Promising Start In India, Aims To Make History

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Tom Holland starrer released in India hours ahead of worldwide release. The film is earning positive reviews, with many calling it "the best movie ever" in comparison to previous releases. This has also benefitted the business of the movie in India, with the film showing signs of creating history at the box office.

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection day 1 (early trends)

According to Sacnilk, the film has since morning collected ₹15.41 crore across 7779 shows. English version is leading the chart with ₹7.63 crore, followed by the Hindi version at ₹5.60 crore. This brings total India gross collections to ₹18.18 crore. However, we have to wait for the India final collections, which will be reported by the end of the day.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day registered 51.22 per cent overall English occupancy in the morning.

Given the craze around the movie and positive reviews, the film is likely to create a record at the Indian box office on the opening day. It is expected to surpass Avengers: Endgame's opening record.

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Brand New Day X review

Soon after the movie buffs watched the film, they penned their review on X. A user wrote, "THAT WAS THE BEST LIVE-ACTION SPIDER-MAN MOVIE EVER MADE".

Another wrote, "#SpiderManBrandNewDay is the first MCU Spider-Man film that truly feels like a Peter Parker story. The film starts as a simple street-level superhero story, but slowly turns into something more personal. It explores Peter’s loneliness, grief and the pressure of always choosing Spider-Man over himself. Tom Holland gives his best performance as Spider-Man, bringing humour, innocence and pain together beautifully. Jon Bernthal is very effective, Zendaya leaves an impact in a limited role, and Sadie Sink stands out."

Advertisement

About Spider-Man Brand New Day