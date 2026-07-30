Spider-Man Brand New Day X Review: Tom Holland Starrer Is The 'Most Relatable Superhero Movie Ever,' Say Netizens

Spider-Man: Brand New Day X Review: Tom Holland's superhero film is creating a heavy buzz on the internet since it hit the theatres in India, hours before the worldwide release. The film is earning positive reviews from the Indian audience, with many calling it the "best Spider-Man movie" contrary to the earlier films. Some even pointed out that, unlike previous releases, the recently released film is high on emotions rather than action sequences.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Gets Thumbs Up from Indian Fans

Soon after the movie buffs watched the film, they penned their review on X. A user wrote, "THAT WAS THE BEST LIVE-ACTION SPIDER-MAN MOVIE EVER MADE".

Another wrote, "#SpiderManBrandNewDay is the first MCU Spider-Man film that truly feels like a Peter Parker story. The film starts as a simple street-level superhero story, but slowly turns into something more personal. It explores Peter’s loneliness, grief and the pressure of always choosing Spider-Man over himself. Tom Holland gives his best performance as Spider-Man, bringing humour, innocence and pain together beautifully. Jon Bernthal is very effective, Zendaya leaves an impact in a limited role, and Sadie Sink stands out."

"An emotionally charged superhero actioner that is high on drama. Towering performance from #TomHolland..🤝 He completely shouldered the film. Peter's emotional arc worked well.. The film also has three solid action blocks. Don't expect the fast paced action and hero vs villain mind games of the previous installments.. This one is more of an emotionally driven drama," a user wrote.

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"#SpiderManBrandNewDay is the most relatable superhero movie I’ve seen in years! We have a bold, heartfelt Spider-Man story filled with spectacular action, emotional depth, rich world-building, & many other surprises, Movie of the year for me!" a fan wrote.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, the film has since morning collected ₹11.88 crore across 7779 shows. English version is leading the chart with ₹6.04 crore, followed by the Hindi version at ₹4.15 crore. Given the craze around the movie and positive reviews, the film is likely to create a record at the Indian box office on the opening day.

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