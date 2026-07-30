The Odyssey Surpasses Oppenheimer To Become Christopher Nolan's Highest Grossing Movie In India, Enters List Of Top 10 Hollywood Grossers Here Edging Past Deadpool & Wolverine, Mufasa

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has grossed over $700 million globally in under two weeks of its release. There is mass euphoria surrounding the film's IMAX screenings. The large screen format is driving the majority of the film's business globally, and in India too, IMAX has become the first choice of moviegoers to witness Nolan's epic. The Odyssey will complete two weeks since its release on Thursday (July 30). In India, Nolan's latest has surpassed his last release Oppenheimer (2023) to emerge as the highest grossing movie of the director here.

Simultaneously, as the title completes its 14th day in India, it will also become the 10th highest grossing Hollywood film in India of all time as it edges past Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

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The Odyssey, with its current haul of ₹133 crore, has surpassed Oppenheimer's nett biz in India, which stood at a little over ₹131 crore. Internationally, The Odyssey is faring better than Oppenheimer. It is estimated that The Odyssey will look to complete its theatrical run with $1.2 billion collection globally. Moreover, the film's China release will happen on August 14. The country has a strong IMAX screen count of 800+, and it is claimed that the exhibitors there are planning to reserve the premium format for The Odyssey's screenings. As per some estimates, if the movie clicks with the Chinese audiences, it could also sail past the $2 billion mark at the global box office.

Matt Damon plays Odysseus in The Odyssey | Image: X

Meanwhile, in India, The Odyssey will surpass Deadpool & Wolverine's ₹135 crore nett haul and Mufasa: The Lion King's ₹136 crore biz on July 30, thus becoming the 9th highest grossing Hollywood film of all time here. It will then look to challenge the collections of Avatar (₹141 crore) and The Lion King (₹150.9 crore).