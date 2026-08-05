Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 6: Tom Holland Starrer Sees Further Drop, Enters ₹300 Crore Club In India

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Tom Holland starrer has been performing well in India since the release. However, the collection saw a slight drop on Monday and a further decline on Tuesday. Worldwide, the film has become the second-fastest film to cross $1 billion in just five days of release. The top place is still held by Avengers: Endgame, earning $1.2 billion worldwide in its opening weekend.

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection day 6

According to Sacnilk, the film registered a 9.7 per cent drop on Tuesday, earning ₹21.50 crore across 16,793 shows. This brings the net collections to ₹303.25 crore and gross collections to ₹362.61 crore in India. In English, the film earned ₹11.50 crore, taking the total to ₹165.85 crore, whereas in Hindi it earned only ₹8 crore, with the total standing at ₹108 crore. The film's total worldwide collection stands around $1.05 billion.

The film stands even ahead of Christopher Nolan's recently released film, The Odyssey. Interestingly, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jon Bernthal feature in both Spider-Man 4 and The Odyssey.

Spider-Man Brand New Day registered 24.97 per cent overall occupancy, with maximum reported in Chennai (45.5 per cent).

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Marvel Studios President opens up about Spider-Man 4's success

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared his excitement about Spider-Man: Brand New Day giving Avengers: Endgame a tough fight. "I did not expect “Endgame’s” [domestic] record to be beat, but I couldn’t be happier that it was beat this past weekend by our 38th MCU movie,” he told Variety.

He added, "It’s overwhelming, frankly, to find ourselves in this position on a Monday morning — in the very best way."

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