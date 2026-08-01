Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office: Tom Holland's Movie Spins ₹100 Cr Collection In 2 Days, Surpasses Dhurandhar

Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Collection: Marvel's latest film has found an unprecedented audience in India. A testament to the loyal fan base of the studio and the franchise, the Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer registered the highest opening for a Hollywood movie ever, here. Following the bumper opening, the superhero movie saw a minute decline in business on the second day. However, numbers and buzz indicate that the collection of Spider-Man Brand New Day will see a positive growth in the busines over the weekend.

Spider-Man Brand New Day surpasses the day 2 collection of Dhurandhar

The Tom Holland starrer continues to set a standard on the second day of its theatrical run. Although the movie's collection registered an 18% decline from the opening day, the Hollywood movie has raked in a staggering ₹49.35 crore on a working Friday, as per Sacnilk. This is more than what Aditya Dhar's box office juggernaut, Dhurandhar, collected on the second day of its 2023 release. The spy thriller, led by Ranveer Singh, raked in ₹38.40 Cr on the second day, despite being a domestic production.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has breached the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office in just 2 days of release. The film's total currently stands at ₹109.95 Cr, as per Sacnilk. With the latest Marvel movie, Tom Holland returns to his home turf. For the uninitiated, the actor made his debut as Peter Parker in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, with which he officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He went on to headline Spider-Man: Homecoming alongside Robert Downey Jr., before reprising the role in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, a cameo in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.





Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.



Also Read: Box Office: Spider-Man 4 Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening In India