Superman Director James Gunn Reveals Why Nicholas Hoult 'Didn't Fit' Man Of Steel Role And Was Cast As Lex Luthor

Superman is all set to fly into cinema halls on July 11. James Gunn is building a new DCEU, and Superman will set the stage for the new universe. After Henry Cavill made the 'Man Of Steel' popular onscreen, David Corenswet will don the cape in the Superman movie and other highly-anticipated projects of the DC Studios.

It has been revealed that Nicholas Hoult also auditioned for Superman's role in Gunn's upcoming superhero film but the director didn't cast him because according to him, "he didn't fit the role". "You know, Nick Hoult auditioned for Superman. He's a great actor. I mean, some might say he's better than David in certain ways, but he just didn't fit the role, and that's why he didn't get that," Gunn said. "As much as you can transform yourself as a person, Nick was just more controlled," the filmmaker added. Gunn further shared that Hoult also did chemistry tests with other actresses who were considered for the role of Lois Lane.

Lex Luthor in a still from Superman | Image: YouTube screengrab

Rachel Brosnahan was eventually cast as Lois Lane in DC Universe. Gunn added, "David had better chemistry with Rachel (Brosnahan) because she's a very controlled actor, and David is a little bit more, you know, loose, and that creates a different type of dynamism on-screen." Hoult was in talks to star in the next Superman in the titular role. However, he ultimately joined Gunn's new DC universe as villain Lex Luthor.

David Corenswet in a still from Superman | Image: YouTube screengrab