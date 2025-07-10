Superman India Box Office Prediction: James Gunn's Film To Lock Horns With Jurassic World Rebirth, F1 Likely To Slow Down

Superman India Box Office Prediction: James Gunn's DCEU will take shape with the release of the much-awaited superhero fare Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man Of Steel. The movie follows Clark Kent aka Superman as he grapples with his Kryptonian heritage and his life in Smallville with his adoptive family. The film will be the first title of the new DCU Chapter One. Alongside Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan will star as Lois Lane, while Nicholas Hoult will take on the iconic role of supervillain Lex Luthor.

The trailer of Superman has generated excitement among fans and historically, superhero movies have performed well in India. With F1 and Jurassic World: Rebirth already running successfully in cinema halls here, a third title will have to truly breakout to emerge as the first choice of moviegoers.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man Of Steel | Image:" X

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared, "The advance booking of Superman is going quite good. It should open in the range of ₹9-11 crore nett in India, followed by a weekend biz of around ₹35-40 crore and if the word of mouth is good, the collections can go above the ₹40 crore mark and may even touch ₹45 crore depending on whether the audience likes it or not."

He added, "Hollywood movies perform best in their first weekend and first week in India. Except biggies like Avengers, they don't go all out in the second weekend. I don't think Jurassic World: Rebirth or F1 would be able to put any kind of dent on Superman collections. It will do very good business in the first weekend despite competition from Hindi and English films."