India And Pakistan Friendship In YRF Spyverse Snubbed, War 2 And Alpha To Set The Tone For Future Of Franchise

War 2 and Alpha are the two films lined up in the Yash Raj Films (YRF's) spyverse. Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt headliner films had underlying messages of peace and fostering friendship with Pakistan. Keeping in mind the current situation and the unprovoked Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists, the maker of the movies had decided to rework the script and story to highlight a more national first approach. However, YRF has now confirmed that neither of the films made any mention of Pakistan, and therefore, there will be no changes in them. It must be noted that previous movies by YRF, such as Pathaan and the Tiger franchise, featured an attempted friendship between India and Pakistan.

A source close to the production house told Deccan Chronicle, “The films are near completion and in neither is there any mention or reference to the country." The production house has affirmed that neither Alpha nor War 2 will have mention of Pakistan.



This comes amid the multiple violations of the ceasefire by Pakistan in Kashmir and along with PoK. On April 22, a Pakistan-backed terror group gunned down 26 innocent tourists in Pahalgam. Following this, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in which 9 terrorist base camps in Pakistan and POK were razed and more than 100 terrorists were killed.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has enforced a blanket ban on Pakistani artists and crew in Indian cinema. Amid this, select movies that show the diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan will undergo rewriting. As per the publication, Sunny Deol's starrer Lahore 1947 will undergo major changes. An insider in the know said, “The film is in sharp contrast with the current sentiment of the nation and is being re-examined. The team needs to decide how to make it work without compromising the story or being insensitive in the present climate.” As per reports, the Sunny Deol and Priety Zinta starrer will undergo an internal review.