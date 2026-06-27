Superman Vs Supergirl Box Office Collection: DC Studios' Superhero Films Witness Contrasting Fates In India

DC Studios' DCU has undergone a revamp under James Gunn and Peter Safran. The reboot of the cinematic universe will witness new projects with a fresh cast, and fans are hopeful of some interesting superhero films and web series from the team. Chapter One: Gods and Monsters is currently underway. It kicked off with Superman, which released last year to good reviews and a positive box office response. Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock, is the latest entry in the DCU reboot. It hit the big screens on June 26.

In India, Supergirl is off to a very slow start. It collected ₹1.40 crore from nearly 3000 shows here. It is facing stiff competition from Indian movies like Welcome To The Jungle, Cocktail 2 and Main Vaapas Aaunga, among others. Day 2 (June 27) witnessed a similar turnout, and the biz was in the same range as the opening day. In 2 days, Supergirl is expected to collect nearly ₹3 crore in India in English, Hindi and Tamil. Compared to the movie universe's first entry Superman, the collection of Supergirl is very low.

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David Corenswet films for Superman: Man of Tomorrow, set for July 2027 release | Image: X

Starring David Corenswet as Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman, the movie collected ₹7.25 crore on day 1 back in July 2025. On day 2, the earnings stood at ₹9.50 crore. In the first weekend, Superman minted ₹26 crore in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Its final earnings in India were nearly ₹50 crore.

Not only is Supergirl trailing against Superman by a huge margin, it is expected to be a big washout in India as the theatre turnout has been extremely poor. Supergirl, directed by Craig Gillespie, is also receiving mixed reviews, which is affecting its biz in India and internationally. Meanwhile, the sequel to Superman, titled Man Of Tomorrow, is currently in production and will release in July next year.