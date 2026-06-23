Obsession Becomes 2026's Highest Grossing Hollywood Film In India So Far, Surpasses Project Hail Mary

Curry Barker's directorial debut Obsession has become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India in 2026 so far. Made on an estimated budget of under $800,000 (approx ₹7 crore), the horror thriller surpassed Ryan Gosling's space opera Project Hail Mary to achieve the feat. While several Hollywood biggies, coming out in the second half of the year, like The Odyssey, Spider-Man: NO Way Home and Avengers: Doomsday, are likely to earn more than Obsession, its small budget and big impact at the worldwide box office will be discussed in the coming time.

Running in its fourth week now, Obsession has collected ₹78.36 crore in India in 26 days. Initially, the movie played in less than 1000 screens. However, the number jumped to over 3000 screens after the response was phenomenal. It is being said that Obsession performed well among urban, multiplex-going audiences and Gen Z viewers amplified its collections. The movie was targeted at a specific age group and it worked wonders. Obsessions collections in India stand more than Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary, which collected ₹75.22 crore.

Inde Navarrette as Nikki in Obsession | Image: X

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Other movies in the list of top 5 Hollywood films in India in 2026 are Michael (₹70.76 crore), The Devil Wears Prada 2 (₹30.21 crore nett) and The Mummy (₹25.32 crore).

Obsession follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store employee who buys a mysterious supernatural object, 'One Wish Willow', capable of granting a wish. When he uses it to make his childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him, things spiral into a nightmare for them. The horror film also stars Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and Andy Richter in supporting roles. Obsession released in US theatres on May 15 and in India on May 29.